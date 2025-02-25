I’m Stocking My Spring Closet With Nordstrom’s Under-$100 Basics

Build the perfect capsule wardrobe with these affordable staples.

My classic style relies on the basics—like perfect-fitting jeans and wear-everywhere button-downs. They make getting dressed easier, and everything pairs well together.

Shopping has been on my mind as we head into the new spring season, and my closet could use an upgrade since I’ve worn the same few pieces for months—it's that time of year when my favorite white T-shirts look dingy, and my cashmere knits feel worse for wear. I like to invest in staples, but I try to do so on a budget when my wardrobe needs refreshing. I turn to Nordstrom when in doubt because I can effectively replace my most worn items for $100 or less.

I'm hunting for chic pieces to wear to the office and to cure my hankering for newness, so I rounded up a complete spring capsule wardrobe from Nordstrom that you can buy now and wear forever.

Ahead, shop for all my favorite affordable wardrobe finds on Nordstrom's site. While timeless pieces comprise a large portion of the list, it also includes new spring trends, like dark-wash denim and nautical-inspired cardigans.

Mango Lulu Vest
Mango Lulu Vest

This vest from Mango is an easy elevated swap for your usual tank.

Gender Inclusive Samba Sneaker
Adidas Gender Inclusive Samba Sneakers

Yes, these shoes hit right at the top of the budget I set for myself, but they're a classic you can't go wrong with.

Short Sleeve Cardigan
Topshop Short Sleeve Cardigan

Transition out of your heavy knits with this short-sleeved cardigan.

Mixed Stripe Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Madewell Mixed Stripe Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Or, swap your usual plain button-down shirt for this striped version. It would look so cute styled underneath a gray pullover sweater.

The Icon Hourglass Blazer
Open Edit The Icon Hourglass Blazer

Upgrade your blazer selection with this slightly formal fitted pick.

Saskia Pocket Shoulder Bag
Topshop Saskia Pocket Shoulder Bag

The cargo bag trend is still going strong, and this bag is proof.

Katy Perry The Evie Snakeskin Embossed Slingback Flats

Katy Perry The Evie Snakeskin Embossed Slingback Flats

I love these croc-printed slingback flats in a bold red hue.

Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants
Caslon Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants

It's almost linen pants season. These tend to sell out quickly, so pick them up now before they're gone.

Open Top Canvas Tote Bag
Lands' End Open Top Canvas Tote Bag

Canvas totes make the best summer work bags that can easily be carried on the weekend.

Phoenix Belt
Petit Moments Phoenix Belt

Upgrade your jeans-and-tees with this western-inspired belt.

Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt
NIC+ZOE Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt

This is one of the best T-shirts I own, so I'm buying another one ahead of the warm weather season.

Rhianon Wedge Slingback Leather Pump
Nordstrom Rhianon Wedge Slingback Leather Pumps

Wedges were a major shoe tend at New York Fashion Week, and this pair has a walkable heel that's perfect for the office.

Small Staple Hoop Earrings
Jenny Bird Small Staple Hoop Earrings

I've been trying to up my accessories game, and I've been relying on this pair of hoops from Jenny Bird in the process.

Lindy Ruched Crop Top
Reformation Lindy Ruched Crop Top

This isn't your average tank top with the wrapped detail that adds shape.

Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Dark washes like this are trending for spring 2025, and this high-waisted fit is second-to-none.

Princess Polly Nellie Minidress
Princess Polly Nellie Minidress

Olivia Rodrigo keeps wearing polka-dot dresses, so I'm officially inspired to buy this one.

Open Edit Rib Cardigan
Open Edit Rib Cardigan

This cardigan comes in a few colors, but I would style this black version over a white tee.

Catriona Stripe Cotton Blend Cardigan
Boden Catriona Stripe Cotton Blend Cardigan

I'm tapping into the nautical fashion trend with this stripey sweater from Boden.

Dreaming Mary Jane Flat
Steve Madden Dreaming Mary Jane Flats

My favorite ballet flats look worse for wear, so I'm shopping for this pair for spring.

Madewell Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Madewell Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt

I rely on oversized button downs, and this one is a personal favorite.

We the Free Opal Swing Denim Trucker Jacket
Free People We the Free Opal Swing Denim Trucker Jacket

It's almost time to put away my puffer and swap them for lighter weight coats, like this denim jacket.

Fame Pleated Midi Skirt
Lioness Fame Pleated Midi Skirt

The subtle belted detail on this midi skirt from Lioness adds a slight edge to an otherwise classic silhouette.

Nordstrom Short Sleeve Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom Short Sleeve Cashmere Sweater

Nordstrom's cashmere range is full of editor-favorite options, and this sweater tee is a perfect example of why it has such a fashion caché.

