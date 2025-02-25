My classic style relies on the basics—like perfect-fitting jeans and wear-everywhere button-downs. They make getting dressed easier, and everything pairs well together.

Shopping has been on my mind as we head into the new spring season, and my closet could use an upgrade since I’ve worn the same few pieces for months—it's that time of year when my favorite white T-shirts look dingy, and my cashmere knits feel worse for wear. I like to invest in staples, but I try to do so on a budget when my wardrobe needs refreshing. I turn to Nordstrom when in doubt because I can effectively replace my most worn items for $100 or less.

I'm hunting for chic pieces to wear to the office and to cure my hankering for newness, so I rounded up a complete spring capsule wardrobe from Nordstrom that you can buy now and wear forever.

Ahead, shop for all my favorite affordable wardrobe finds on Nordstrom's site. While timeless pieces comprise a large portion of the list, it also includes new spring trends, like dark-wash denim and nautical-inspired cardigans.

Mango Lulu Vest $80 at Nordstrom This vest from Mango is an easy elevated swap for your usual tank.

Adidas Gender Inclusive Samba Sneakers $100 at Nordstrom Yes, these shoes hit right at the top of the budget I set for myself, but they're a classic you can't go wrong with.

Topshop Short Sleeve Cardigan $65 at Nordstrom Transition out of your heavy knits with this short-sleeved cardigan.

Madewell Mixed Stripe Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt $98 at Nordstrom Or, swap your usual plain button-down shirt for this striped version. It would look so cute styled underneath a gray pullover sweater.

Open Edit The Icon Hourglass Blazer $80 at Nordstrom Upgrade your blazer selection with this slightly formal fitted pick.

Topshop Saskia Pocket Shoulder Bag $55 at Nordstrom The cargo bag trend is still going strong, and this bag is proof.

Katy Perry The Evie Snakeskin Embossed Slingback Flats $98 at Nordstrom I love these croc-printed slingback flats in a bold red hue.

Caslon Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants $60 at Nordstrom It's almost linen pants season. These tend to sell out quickly, so pick them up now before they're gone.

Lands' End Open Top Canvas Tote Bag $45 at Nordstrom Canvas totes make the best summer work bags that can easily be carried on the weekend.

Petit Moments Phoenix Belt $50 at Nordstrom Upgrade your jeans-and-tees with this western-inspired belt.

NIC+ZOE Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt $58 at Nordstrom This is one of the best T-shirts I own, so I'm buying another one ahead of the warm weather season.

Nordstrom Rhianon Wedge Slingback Leather Pumps $80 at Nordstrom Wedges were a major shoe tend at New York Fashion Week, and this pair has a walkable heel that's perfect for the office.

Jenny Bird Small Staple Hoop Earrings $98 at Nordstrom I've been trying to up my accessories game, and I've been relying on this pair of hoops from Jenny Bird in the process.

Reformation Lindy Ruched Crop Top $68 at Nordstrom This isn't your average tank top with the wrapped detail that adds shape.

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $98 at Nordstrom Dark washes like this are trending for spring 2025, and this high-waisted fit is second-to-none.

Open Edit Rib Cardigan $55 at Nordstrom This cardigan comes in a few colors, but I would style this black version over a white tee.

Boden Catriona Stripe Cotton Blend Cardigan $90 at Nordstrom I'm tapping into the nautical fashion trend with this stripey sweater from Boden.

Steve Madden Dreaming Mary Jane Flats $90 at Nordstrom My favorite ballet flats look worse for wear, so I'm shopping for this pair for spring.

Madewell Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt $98 at Nordstrom I rely on oversized button downs, and this one is a personal favorite.

Free People We the Free Opal Swing Denim Trucker Jacket $98 at Nordstrom It's almost time to put away my puffer and swap them for lighter weight coats, like this denim jacket.

Lioness Fame Pleated Midi Skirt $89 at Nordstrom The subtle belted detail on this midi skirt from Lioness adds a slight edge to an otherwise classic silhouette.

Nordstrom Short Sleeve Cashmere Sweater $99 at Nordstrom Nordstrom's cashmere range is full of editor-favorite options, and this sweater tee is a perfect example of why it has such a fashion caché.

