I’m Stocking My Spring Closet With Nordstrom’s Under-$100 Basics
Build the perfect capsule wardrobe with these affordable staples.
My classic style relies on the basics—like perfect-fitting jeans and wear-everywhere button-downs. They make getting dressed easier, and everything pairs well together.
Shopping has been on my mind as we head into the new spring season, and my closet could use an upgrade since I’ve worn the same few pieces for months—it's that time of year when my favorite white T-shirts look dingy, and my cashmere knits feel worse for wear. I like to invest in staples, but I try to do so on a budget when my wardrobe needs refreshing. I turn to Nordstrom when in doubt because I can effectively replace my most worn items for $100 or less.
I'm hunting for chic pieces to wear to the office and to cure my hankering for newness, so I rounded up a complete spring capsule wardrobe from Nordstrom that you can buy now and wear forever.
Ahead, shop for all my favorite affordable wardrobe finds on Nordstrom's site. While timeless pieces comprise a large portion of the list, it also includes new spring trends, like dark-wash denim and nautical-inspired cardigans.
Yes, these shoes hit right at the top of the budget I set for myself, but they're a classic you can't go wrong with.
Or, swap your usual plain button-down shirt for this striped version. It would look so cute styled underneath a gray pullover sweater.
Upgrade your blazer selection with this slightly formal fitted pick.
The cargo bag trend is still going strong, and this bag is proof.
I love these croc-printed slingback flats in a bold red hue.
It's almost linen pants season. These tend to sell out quickly, so pick them up now before they're gone.
Canvas totes make the best summer work bags that can easily be carried on the weekend.
This is one of the best T-shirts I own, so I'm buying another one ahead of the warm weather season.
Wedges were a major shoe tend at New York Fashion Week, and this pair has a walkable heel that's perfect for the office.
I've been trying to up my accessories game, and I've been relying on this pair of hoops from Jenny Bird in the process.
This isn't your average tank top with the wrapped detail that adds shape.
Dark washes like this are trending for spring 2025, and this high-waisted fit is second-to-none.
Olivia Rodrigo keeps wearing polka-dot dresses, so I'm officially inspired to buy this one.
This cardigan comes in a few colors, but I would style this black version over a white tee.
I'm tapping into the nautical fashion trend with this stripey sweater from Boden.
My favorite ballet flats look worse for wear, so I'm shopping for this pair for spring.
I rely on oversized button downs, and this one is a personal favorite.
It's almost time to put away my puffer and swap them for lighter weight coats, like this denim jacket.
The subtle belted detail on this midi skirt from Lioness adds a slight edge to an otherwise classic silhouette.
Nordstrom's cashmere range is full of editor-favorite options, and this sweater tee is a perfect example of why it has such a fashion caché.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
