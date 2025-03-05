I’m Running to Buy These Chic, Affordable Shopbop Finds Before They Sell Out
Nothing on this list costs more than $200.
While my style tends to rely on simple pieces, I like to shake up my selection with a few trendy pieces every season. But because my budget isn’t unlimited, I shopped sparingly until I found so many under-$200 finds at Shopbop that I’m adding to my spring wardrobe.
My picks run the gamut from glossy ballet flats I can wear to work to a printed top from my favorite brand, Damson Madder. I also found a wear-everywhere denim shirt from It-brand Parke that I’ll be relying on once it gets warmer outside and a refreshed pair of cool white sneakers from New Balance that are also the most comfortable pair in my collection. Not to mention that I'm seriously lacking in the denim department—I only have one pair that genuinely fits—so I’m stocking up on trendy denim from my go-to brands like Levi’s and Free People.
Ahead, I rounded up 23 pieces that you should add to your rotation. Keep scrolling to see everything on my spring shopping list.
A white tank top is the foundation to every great spring outfit.
Katie Holmes loves this Madewell tote, and so do I.
The cargo bag trend is so cool, but this $46 bag makes it feel even better.
It's almost linen pants season, and this pair is on my must-buy list.
Get in on the leopard print trend with this sweet-feeling Damson Madder tee.
Vans are the cool-girl shoe I can't stop wearing. I own this pair in two colors and I have my sights set on getting this white option.
The capri pants trend is back for summer 2025, and this pair is proof.
This knit taps into the sporty rugby shirt trend that has been everywhere this season.
This gray pair of Levi's jeans feels perfect for transitional weather.
These are by and large some of the most comfortable sneakers in my collection.
The fitted detail on this cardigan from Lioness makes it the perfect piece to tuck into your favorite high-waisted pants.
No, I'm still not over the barrel-leg jeans trend.
Everyone needs a cute shoulder bag in their collection for their next night out.
Dark washes are making a comeback this season, so pick up this pair.
I personally own this pair of cropped jeans and I wear them weekly. To make them petites-friendly, I style them with a heeled knee-high boot.
This is your reminder to replace that years-old belt sitting in the back of your closet.
This denim top is the perfect lightweight jacket for chilly spring nights.
Get in on the nautical trend with this Sailor Tee from Kule.
