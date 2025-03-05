While my style tends to rely on simple pieces, I like to shake up my selection with a few trendy pieces every season. But because my budget isn’t unlimited, I shopped sparingly until I found so many under-$200 finds at Shopbop that I’m adding to my spring wardrobe.

My picks run the gamut from glossy ballet flats I can wear to work to a printed top from my favorite brand, Damson Madder. I also found a wear-everywhere denim shirt from It-brand Parke that I’ll be relying on once it gets warmer outside and a refreshed pair of cool white sneakers from New Balance that are also the most comfortable pair in my collection. Not to mention that I'm seriously lacking in the denim department—I only have one pair that genuinely fits—so I’m stocking up on trendy denim from my go-to brands like Levi’s and Free People.

Ahead, I rounded up 23 pieces that you should add to your rotation. Keep scrolling to see everything on my spring shopping list.

Free People Kate Tee $38 at Shopbop A white tank top is the foundation to every great spring outfit.

Baggu Cargo Shoulder Bag $46 at Shopbop The cargo bag trend is so cool, but this $46 bag makes it feel even better.

Lioness La Quinta Pants $64 at Shopbop It's almost linen pants season, and this pair is on my must-buy list.

Sam Edelman Elaina Loafers $130 at Shopbop This pair of loafers is so cute thanks to the Mary-Jane detailing.

Damson Madder Marnie Pointelle Tee $55 at Shopbop Get in on the leopard print trend with this sweet-feeling Damson Madder tee.

Vans Old Skool Unisex Sneakers $70 at Shopbop Vans are the cool-girl shoe I can't stop wearing. I own this pair in two colors and I have my sights set on getting this white option.

Afrm Ettie Knee Length Capri Pants $58 at Shopbop The capri pants trend is back for summer 2025, and this pair is proof.

Lioness Rising Sun Jersey Pullover $79 at Shopbop This knit taps into the sporty rugby shirt trend that has been everywhere this season.

Levi's 501 90s Jeans $98 at Shopbop This gray pair of Levi's jeans feels perfect for transitional weather.

Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses $65 at Shopbop Summer is coming, so nab these cute oval sunnies before it arrives.

New Balance Ws 327 Sneakers $100 at Shopbop These are by and large some of the most comfortable sneakers in my collection.

Lioness Head in the Clouds Cardigan $69 at Shopbop The fitted detail on this cardigan from Lioness makes it the perfect piece to tuck into your favorite high-waisted pants.

Levi's Wedgie Boot Jeans $98 at Shopbop Get in on the boot cut denim trend with this pair.

Reformation Cello Knit Top $78 at Shopbop A top like this can work in the office or on the weekends.

Free People We the Free Soutache Good Luck Barrel Jeans $98 at Shopbop No, I'm still not over the barrel-leg jeans trend.

Jw Pei Joy Shoulder Bag $89 at Shopbop Everyone needs a cute shoulder bag in their collection for their next night out.

Schutz Arissa Flats $98 at Shopbop You will live in these simple black flats this season, I promise.

Levi's Ribcage Full Length Jeans $98 at Shopbop Dark washes are making a comeback this season, so pick up this pair.

Aligne Miles Crop Jeans $130 at Shopbop I personally own this pair of cropped jeans and I wear them weekly. To make them petites-friendly, I style them with a heeled knee-high boot.

B-Low the Belt Kennedy Mini Belt $128 at Shopbop This is your reminder to replace that years-old belt sitting in the back of your closet.

Parke Cropped Denim Long Sleeve $175 at Shopbop This denim top is the perfect lightweight jacket for chilly spring nights.

Kule the Fisher Sailor Tee $128 at Shopbop Get in on the nautical trend with this Sailor Tee from Kule.