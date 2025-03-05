I’m Running to Buy These Chic, Affordable Shopbop Finds Before They Sell Out

While my style tends to rely on simple pieces, I like to shake up my selection with a few trendy pieces every season. But because my budget isn’t unlimited, I shopped sparingly until I found so many under-$200 finds at Shopbop that I’m adding to my spring wardrobe.

My picks run the gamut from glossy ballet flats I can wear to work to a printed top from my favorite brand, Damson Madder. I also found a wear-everywhere denim shirt from It-brand Parke that I’ll be relying on once it gets warmer outside and a refreshed pair of cool white sneakers from New Balance that are also the most comfortable pair in my collection. Not to mention that I'm seriously lacking in the denim department—I only have one pair that genuinely fits—so I’m stocking up on trendy denim from my go-to brands like Levi’s and Free People.

Ahead, I rounded up 23 pieces that you should add to your rotation. Keep scrolling to see everything on my spring shopping list.

Free People Kate Tee
Free People Kate Tee

A white tank top is the foundation to every great spring outfit.

Madewell Essentials Bucket Tote Suede
Madewell Essentials Bucket Tote in Suede

Katie Holmes loves this Madewell tote, and so do I.

Baggu Cargo Shoulder Bag
Baggu Cargo Shoulder Bag

The cargo bag trend is so cool, but this $46 bag makes it feel even better.

Lioness La Quinta Pants
Lioness La Quinta Pants

It's almost linen pants season, and this pair is on my must-buy list.

Sam Edelman Elaina Loafers
Sam Edelman Elaina Loafers

This pair of loafers is so cute thanks to the Mary-Jane detailing.

Damson Madder Marnie Pointelle Tee
Damson Madder Marnie Pointelle Tee

Get in on the leopard print trend with this sweet-feeling Damson Madder tee.

Vans Old Skool Unisex Sneakers
Vans Old Skool Unisex Sneakers

Vans are the cool-girl shoe I can't stop wearing. I own this pair in two colors and I have my sights set on getting this white option.

Afrm Ettie Knee Length Capri Pants
Afrm Ettie Knee Length Capri Pants

The capri pants trend is back for summer 2025, and this pair is proof.

Lioness Rising Sun Jersey Pullover
Lioness Rising Sun Jersey Pullover

This knit taps into the sporty rugby shirt trend that has been everywhere this season.

Levi's 501 90s Jeans
Levi's 501 90s Jeans

This gray pair of Levi's jeans feels perfect for transitional weather.

Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses
Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses

Summer is coming, so nab these cute oval sunnies before it arrives.

New Balance Ws 327 Sneakers
New Balance Ws 327 Sneakers

These are by and large some of the most comfortable sneakers in my collection.

Lioness Head in the Clouds Cardigan
Lioness Head in the Clouds Cardigan

The fitted detail on this cardigan from Lioness makes it the perfect piece to tuck into your favorite high-waisted pants.

Levi's Wedgie Boot Jeans
Levi's Wedgie Boot Jeans

Get in on the boot cut denim trend with this pair.

Reformation Cello Knit Top
Reformation Cello Knit Top

A top like this can work in the office or on the weekends.

Free People We the Free Soutache Good Luck Barrel Jeans
Free People We the Free Soutache Good Luck Barrel Jeans

No, I'm still not over the barrel-leg jeans trend.

Jw Pei Joy Shoulder Bag
Jw Pei Joy Shoulder Bag

Everyone needs a cute shoulder bag in their collection for their next night out.

Schutz Arissa Flats
Schutz Arissa Flats

You will live in these simple black flats this season, I promise.

Levi's Ribcage Full Length Jeans
Levi's Ribcage Full Length Jeans

Dark washes are making a comeback this season, so pick up this pair.

Aligne Miles Crop Jeans
Aligne Miles Crop Jeans

I personally own this pair of cropped jeans and I wear them weekly. To make them petites-friendly, I style them with a heeled knee-high boot.

B-Low the Belt Kennedy Mini Belt
B-Low the Belt Kennedy Mini Belt

This is your reminder to replace that years-old belt sitting in the back of your closet.

Parke Cropped Denim Long Sleeve
Parke Cropped Denim Long Sleeve

This denim top is the perfect lightweight jacket for chilly spring nights.

Kule the Fisher Sailor Tee
Kule the Fisher Sailor Tee

Get in on the nautical trend with this Sailor Tee from Kule.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

