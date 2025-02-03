Beyoncé is the most-awarded and most-nominated artist in Grammy history. Not to mention, she just shattered a lofty glass ceiling by becoming the first Black woman to win a country Grammy in more than 50 years—thanks to her genre-bending masterpiece Cowboy Carter .

Tonight on the 2025 Grammys stage, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer accepted her award—and made the Grammys best-dressed list—in a breathtaking look that will go down in history. Styled by Shiona Turini, she stunned in a shimmering gold, custom Schiaparelli dress, stitched with a sculpted silhouette. On her gown, crystal embellishments took the shape of paisley prints—a subtle nod to Western-inspired fashion. The pop icon enhanced her look with a matching pair of opera gloves that masterfully tied her entire outfit together.

Beyoncé takes the Grammy stage to accept the Best Country Albumaward in a shimmering gold dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the glam front, Beyoncé embraced a radiant look with glistening eyeshadow, sun-kissed bronzer, and a swipe of neutral-toned lipstick. As for her hair, she ditched an updo to allow her signature blonde strands to flow freely.

Beyoncé has made a total of 20 Grammy appearances since 2000, so needless today, this isn’t the multi-platinum artist’s first rodeo. She most recently attended in 2024 , where she didn’t receive any nominations but supported her husband Jay-Z as he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

Beyoncé attends the 2024 Grammy Awards dressed in Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé wore a custom Louis Vuitton matching set designed by Pharrell Williams for the occasion. The two-piece look—an embellished black leather jacket and a coordinating skirt—was inspired by the Parisian label’s Fall 2024 menswear line. She teamed her shimmering uniform with a crisp button-down decorated with a bolo tie, black pointy pumps, and a white Stetson cowboy hat.

Beyoncé poses next to Victoria Monet during the 2024 Grammy ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Months later, Beyoncé channeled her inner cowgirl once again at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. There, she accepted the Innovator Award in a head-to-toe Versace look that put an edgy twist on Western fashion. Pulled straight from the brand’s Fall 1992 collection, Bey’s designer outfit flaunted a fringed leather jacket and a pair of matching pants—both of which were drenched in high-octane hardware. She topped off her look with razor sharp stiletto boots, and of course, a gold embellished cowboy hat.

Beyoncé graces the iHeartRadio Music Awards stage in a vintage Versace look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thankfully, the trailblazing pop star's country era is just heating up. Early this morning, she announced her "Cowboy Carter" tour on Instagram, causing her loyal Beyhive to buzz with excitement. Bottom line? There will be plenty of Western-inspired outfits to look forward to—we're in for a wild ride.

