Of all the ceremonies making up awards season, the 2025 Grammys red carpet fashion was always going to be the most expressive. This year's Grammy nominees treat personal style like an extension of their performances, taking every red carpet as a chance to promote their albums through specific colors and motifs. See: Taylor Swift putting in overtime at The Tortured Poets Department in black-and-white Schiaparelli and Vivienne Westwood, or Beyoncé saddling up for Cowboy Carter in an array of Western-inspired suits and cowboy hats. Then there's certified brat Charli XCX, who turned her album's namesake green into a bona fide trend.

Naturally, the best red carpet looks at the 2025 Grammys stayed true to their artists' narratives. Chappell Roan tapped the Jean Paul Gaultier archives in a dramatic, colorful dress befitting her drag persona. Sabrina Carpenter adhered to her vintage pin-up doll aesthetic in a dreamy blue gown with feather trim by JW Anderson. Gracie Abrams's custom Chanel red carpet gown turned the step-and-repeat into her personal aisle. And all around, the top Grammys 2025 red carpet looks rivaled their owners' top tour outfits. Ahead, see all the Outfit of the Year-worthy fashion that hit the Grammys red carpet.

Beyoncé wearing a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown

Beyoncé took home the Best Country Album award in a gold dress referencing Cowboy Carter. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the intersection of Americana aesthetics and a golden trophy lies the gown Beyoncé and stylist Shiona Turini chose for the 2025 Grammy Awards. The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer skipped the red carpet, instead turning up inside the ceremony to accept her Best Country Album award in a glittering gold dress. The paisley print along the skirt and sleeves, much like her white outfit for a recent NFL halftime show, injected the Western themes of Cowboy Carter with fresh perspective. This wasn't a dress you wear to your first rodeo—but it is one for making Grammys history.

Charli XCX wearing Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Charli XCX modified her 2025 Grammys red carpet gown from a recent Paris Couture Week collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charli XCX opens her (already) Grammy-winning album brat reminding listeners that she's their favorite reference. Which makes one wonder, who is hers? The answer for tonight's red carpet was Jean Paul Gaultier, whose guest-designed collaboration with Ludovic de Saint Sernin provided her flowing, pale teal gown. It only debuted on the Paris Haute Couture runway last week, but stylist Chris Horan managed to secure the dress bag for his star client in days—and change the color from runway bridal white to the custom tone seen here. Lest anyone doubt that she could bump "club classics" in a ballgown, her sturdy lace-up boots and general attitude say she can dance to her own music wearing whatever she wants.

Taylor Swift wearing custom Vivienne Westwood

Taylor Swift collaborated with longtime stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer on a bright-red mini dress by Vivienne Westwood. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Corsets and micro-mini skirts have been fixtures in Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department era. Yet those two elements combined into something entirely new for the Grammy nominee on the 2025 red carpet. She left behind the moody palette of her "Down Bad" album for a ruby-red, crystal-covered Vivienne Westwood mini dress. Between the shimmering "T" charm on her leg—a reference to another TTPD track—and the miles of Lorraine Schwartz jewels, Swift looked the most vibrant she ever has on the red carpet. Even if she doesn't take home a win for her confessional album, she and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer can end the night knowing they earned their best-dressed accolade.

Cardi B wearing Roberto Cavalli

Cardi B glistened in a custom Roberto Cavalli dress with a mile-long feather train. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B's first red carpet of 2025 said she came to conquer. The rapper and stylist Kollin Carter teamed up to customize a Roberto Cavalli Spring 2025 gown, adding heaps more feathers to the skirt and adjusting the neckline from a one-shoulder to a plunging off-the-shoulder silhouette. Between the tiger-stripe sequins and figure-skimming shape, I can only think of one word for this look: fierce.

Chappell Roan wearing vintage Jean Paul Gaultier

Chappell Roan arrived at the 2025 Grammys in archival Jean Paul Gaultier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vintage and archival fashion is becoming commonplace on the red carpet, but Chappell Roan's first select for the 2025 Grammy Awards still made me gasp for the history alone. (First being the operative word—she quick-changed into an all-denim look later in the evening.) This look comes from the designer's 2003 Spring Couture collection, complete with the feathered headpiece that debuted right alongside the Degas ballerina-printed skirt. It's stitched with all the theatricality fans expect from Chappell—and it's so rare, stylist Genesis Webb said she slept next to it in her hotel room for fear of losing it. I too would want eyes on this vintage prize at all times if it was in my arsenal.

Sabrina Carpenter wearing custom JW Anderson

Sabrina Carpenter looked like a vintage movie star in her custom JW Anderson gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'd suspected Sabrina Carpenter and stylist Jared Ellner would dream up something vintage-inspired and pin-up worthy for the 2025 Grammys. But I didn't dare expect something as fit for a modern-day Cinderella as the custom JW Anderson gown she ended up wearing. The feather trimmings and backless silhouette (set with a massive Cartier diamond, natch) are right on-par with the custom Victoria's Secret lingerie and Patou lace bodysuits she wore on the Short 'n Sweet tour—and they're also a nod to a bit of fashion history. The piece is a dead-ringer for Shirley MacLaine's baby-blue gown in the 1964 classic What a Way to Go. She wins the reference game, down to the piled-up blonde curls and extra Cartier diamonds.

Gracie Abrams wearing custom Chanel

Gracie Abrams glowed in a custom, butter yellow Chanel gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Smiling through it all, that's my life," must have been the lyric running through Gracie Abrams's head when she slid into her custom Chanel Grammys red carpet gown. Who could feel anything but happy in a butter yellow bridal moment, complete with a matching chiffon hood and a camellia-embellished belt? While Abrams's Chanel ambassador contract usually has her dressing in tweeds and collarless jackets, this look let the star put her own style at the fore. That trending color for her dress? It's also the shade of her album title on its cover artwork.

Doechii wearing Thom Browne

Doechii arrived at the 2025 Grammys in a corseted Thom Browne dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Introducing the 2025 Grammys resident "Swamp Princess"—and Best Rap Album winner. Doechii's style is defined by avant-prep dresses and office siren pinstripes, a look she brought all the way to her first Grammys red carpet as a major contender. She and stylist Sam Woolf played on the themes of her viral concerts with an exaggerated corset and matching tie, plus those signature Thom Browne stripes. As her early wins in the night already proved, she's at the top of every class.

Billie Eilish wearing Prada

Billie Eilish stayed true to her laid-back style in a Prada set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One thing red carpet viewers can trust from Billie Eilish: She's not going to follow the reigning red carpet trends. While a nautical little Prada hat felt very appropriate for the headgear-heavy collections coming out of Paris and Milan last season, her relaxed jacket and slacks felt removed from the style cycle. It was down-to-earth and understated, much like Eilish's vocals on her Grammy-nominated album. She and Miuccia are truly "Birds of a Feather."

Olivia Rodrigo wearing vintage Versace

Olivia Rodrigo stepped out of her Guts comfort zone in a cut-out Versace gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo isn't shy about spilling her guts in her lyrics. At the 2025 Grammys, she applied the same bare-it-all ethos to her red carpet gown. She went to the same archive she wore for the 2024 Grammys red carpet—Versace's—and this time chose a black dress with dramatic cut-outs. The gown begins with a plunging keyhole neckline, then extends into slices at her hips and an entirely open back. While the punk-rock color palette is right on-brand for Rodrigo, the look didn't go entirely into "déjà vu" territory. Tiffany & Co. diamonds and loose, Old Hollywood waves helped the singer channel a more mature side of her style. This former Best New Artist now looks like a Grammys regular.