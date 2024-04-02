Beyoncé Takes Texas to Los Angeles in Vintage Versace

This ain't Texas (it's Los Angeles, actually) and Beyoncé isn't your average cowgirl. Last night, the superstar took her country style to the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, where she accepted the Innovator Award just days after releasing Cowboy Carter.
Beyoncé has been playing up her country era in every outfit, with glittering sequined ten-gallon hats, head-to-toe denim, and ribbon bolo ties. Monday evening was no different. True to her "Innovator" title, Beyoncé wore an all-leather, high-glamour Western look.
The black leather Versace number is a piece of fashion history, a vintage set from the autumn/winter 1992 collection, finding new meaning and context on Bey. The fringed jacket and matching pants were designed by the brand's late founder Gianni Versace and originally modeled by Naomi Campbell.
Each piece is embellished with gold Medusa hardware. The top has layers (literally), stitched with white thread and buttoned down the front with gold snaps like a western chambray, underneath a zippered layer that reads more bomber jacket. Her pants swirl into a studded cowgirl pattern up each leg. She completed the look in a pair of black, leather pointed-toe Versace stiletto boots with gold Medusa "buckles," a Versace cowboy hat from the brand's spring/summer 2018 collection, and chunky gold hoop earrings.
Fashion editors would be remiss not to mention the two (count 'em) thick leather belts tying the outfit together. And like many of her recent Cowboy Carter looks, Bey topped it off with a pair of dark sunglasses.
"Being an innovator often means being criticized, which will often test your mental strength," Beyoncé said while accepting the award last night. "My hope is that we are more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions." She doesn't have to tell fans twice!
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
