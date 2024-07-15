Gigi and Bella Hadid Style the Horse Girl Trend Two Different Ways on the Same Day

The sisters who dress together, stay together.

Gigi Hadid wearing a straw cowgirl hat with a tank top leggings and teva sandals to shop at a bodega in New York City
(Image credit: Backgrid; Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
inNews

Urban cowgirls have ruled street style this summer, from Beyoncé in double denim to Kendall Jenner in low-key overalls. Then there are siblings-slash-supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, who decided to show everyone the Western ropes by taking the horse girl trend for a ride on the same day, in the same city, in two different ways.

Early on Monday, July 15, Gigi Hadid stopped by her nearest New York City bodega for a quick errand. She looked ready for Pilates in the morning and line dancing in the afternoon, pairing a straw cowgirl hat with a ribbed white tank top, black leggings, and paisley sandals.

Gigi Hadid wears a straw horse girl hat with a white tank top black leggings and the controversial velcro sandals trend while shopping at her bodega

Gigi Hadid's put an athleisure spin on Western classics, mixing a straw cowgirl hat and Arizona Love sandals with a tank top and leggings.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The Desert hat in front of a plain backdrop
Lack of Color the Desert Hat

a white ribbed tank top worn by Gigi Hadid in front of a plain backdrop
Madewell Supima Cotton Rib Cutaway Tank

Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Alo Yoga Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings

Trekky Gauze-Trimmed Printed Canvas Sandals
Arizona Love Trekky Gauze-Trimmed Printed Canvas Sandals

Over her tank top, Hadid wore a stack of gold necklaces—just like the ones she styled with a slip skirt last week. Back then, the jewelry added a refined touch to an already-dressy outfit. This time, they brought some high-low contrast to Hadid's otherwise down-to-earth look.

Gigi Hadid wears a white ribbed tank top with black leggings and velcro normcore sandals while leaving a bodega

Hadid brought her spin to the Western trend with a stack of her signature gold necklaces.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

X Revolve Puffy Heart Chain Necklace
Jenny Bird X Revolve Puffy Heart Chain Necklace

Gigi Hadid's take on the horse girl trend ultimately boiled down to a single accessory: her ranch-hand-meets-Coachella straw hat. A little further uptown, Bella Hadid was slightly more committed to the boho chic cowgirl agenda.

Leaving her hotel in the Bowery, Bella Hadid tucked a baby tee with an illustration of a baby deer (sweet!) into a pair of cut-off denim shorts. She also carried a suede shoulder bag and, in true rope and riding form, completed her outfit with leather cowboy boots. (No word yet from Hadid's stylist, Molly Dickson, regarding where the pair was sourced from.) The outfit was a night-and-day different from her elevated capri pants and white top the night before. That look was minimal and sleek; this one was delightfully distressed at the edges.

Bella Hadid leaves her hotel in a graphic t shirt with cutoff denim shorts and cowboy boots

Bella Hadid added a cowgirl touch to her Monday morning outfit with leather boots and cutoff shorts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

John Galt Deer Embroidered Shirt
John Galt Deer Embroidered Shirt

501 Original Short
Levi's 501 Original Short

Dagget Western Boots
Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boots

While some celebrities are new to the horse girl trend, Bella and Gigi Hadid are true to it. The pair grew up riding horses and often visit a family farm outside of New York City. Bella Hadid has even gone a few hundred miles further, reportedly moving to Texas and competing in barrel races when she's not promoting her fragrance line, Orêbella.

All that exposure to the stables is influencing how both sisters dress. Gigi has dabbled in white skirts made for wide open spaces, while Bella has sampled everything from Canadian tuxedos to the eyelet lace trend and vintage Gucci pants with a Western flair. The bottom line? This horse girl trend is big enough for the two of them.

Topics
Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸