Urban cowgirls have ruled street style this summer, from Beyoncé in double denim to Kendall Jenner in low-key overalls. Then there are siblings-slash-supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, who decided to show everyone the Western ropes by taking the horse girl trend for a ride on the same day, in the same city, in two different ways.

Early on Monday, July 15, Gigi Hadid stopped by her nearest New York City bodega for a quick errand. She looked ready for Pilates in the morning and line dancing in the afternoon, pairing a straw cowgirl hat with a ribbed white tank top, black leggings, and paisley sandals.

Gigi Hadid's put an athleisure spin on Western classics, mixing a straw cowgirl hat and Arizona Love sandals with a tank top and leggings. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Over her tank top, Hadid wore a stack of gold necklaces—just like the ones she styled with a slip skirt last week. Back then, the jewelry added a refined touch to an already-dressy outfit. This time, they brought some high-low contrast to Hadid's otherwise down-to-earth look.

Hadid brought her spin to the Western trend with a stack of her signature gold necklaces. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gigi Hadid's take on the horse girl trend ultimately boiled down to a single accessory: her ranch-hand-meets-Coachella straw hat. A little further uptown, Bella Hadid was slightly more committed to the boho chic cowgirl agenda.

Leaving her hotel in the Bowery, Bella Hadid tucked a baby tee with an illustration of a baby deer (sweet!) into a pair of cut-off denim shorts. She also carried a suede shoulder bag and, in true rope and riding form, completed her outfit with leather cowboy boots. (No word yet from Hadid's stylist, Molly Dickson, regarding where the pair was sourced from.) The outfit was a night-and-day different from her elevated capri pants and white top the night before. That look was minimal and sleek; this one was delightfully distressed at the edges.

Bella Hadid added a cowgirl touch to her Monday morning outfit with leather boots and cutoff shorts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While some celebrities are new to the horse girl trend, Bella and Gigi Hadid are true to it. The pair grew up riding horses and often visit a family farm outside of New York City. Bella Hadid has even gone a few hundred miles further, reportedly moving to Texas and competing in barrel races when she's not promoting her fragrance line, Orêbella.

All that exposure to the stables is influencing how both sisters dress. Gigi has dabbled in white skirts made for wide open spaces, while Bella has sampled everything from Canadian tuxedos to the eyelet lace trend and vintage Gucci pants with a Western flair. The bottom line? This horse girl trend is big enough for the two of them.