Gigi and Bella Hadid Style the Horse Girl Trend Two Different Ways on the Same Day
The sisters who dress together, stay together.
Urban cowgirls have ruled street style this summer, from Beyoncé in double denim to Kendall Jenner in low-key overalls. Then there are siblings-slash-supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, who decided to show everyone the Western ropes by taking the horse girl trend for a ride on the same day, in the same city, in two different ways.
Early on Monday, July 15, Gigi Hadid stopped by her nearest New York City bodega for a quick errand. She looked ready for Pilates in the morning and line dancing in the afternoon, pairing a straw cowgirl hat with a ribbed white tank top, black leggings, and paisley sandals.
Over her tank top, Hadid wore a stack of gold necklaces—just like the ones she styled with a slip skirt last week. Back then, the jewelry added a refined touch to an already-dressy outfit. This time, they brought some high-low contrast to Hadid's otherwise down-to-earth look.
Gigi Hadid's take on the horse girl trend ultimately boiled down to a single accessory: her ranch-hand-meets-Coachella straw hat. A little further uptown, Bella Hadid was slightly more committed to the boho chic cowgirl agenda.
Leaving her hotel in the Bowery, Bella Hadid tucked a baby tee with an illustration of a baby deer (sweet!) into a pair of cut-off denim shorts. She also carried a suede shoulder bag and, in true rope and riding form, completed her outfit with leather cowboy boots. (No word yet from Hadid's stylist, Molly Dickson, regarding where the pair was sourced from.) The outfit was a night-and-day different from her elevated capri pants and white top the night before. That look was minimal and sleek; this one was delightfully distressed at the edges.
While some celebrities are new to the horse girl trend, Bella and Gigi Hadid are true to it. The pair grew up riding horses and often visit a family farm outside of New York City. Bella Hadid has even gone a few hundred miles further, reportedly moving to Texas and competing in barrel races when she's not promoting her fragrance line, Orêbella.
All that exposure to the stables is influencing how both sisters dress. Gigi has dabbled in white skirts made for wide open spaces, while Bella has sampled everything from Canadian tuxedos to the eyelet lace trend and vintage Gucci pants with a Western flair. The bottom line? This horse girl trend is big enough for the two of them.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
As Her Due Date Nears, This Is How Hailey and Justin Bieber Are Spending Their Summer Before Hailey Gives Birth
The countdown is on—baby Bieber’s arrival is approaching.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Dolls, Dead Girls, and Being Pretty for Satan: How the Gendered Messages of 'Longlegs' Inform Its Shocking Ending
The horror film and box-office hit stars Maika Monroe as an FBI agent hunting a serial killer played by Nicolas Cage.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Meghan Markle “Feels Very Much Under Siege” As She Prepares to Launch Her Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard, Royal Author Says
“She thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticized.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kaia Gerber Demonstrates How to Wear Black and Navy Together, the Understatedly Chic Way
Following her lead takes just three easy essentials.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Bella Hadid Elevates the Capri Pants Trend With a Dreamy White Top and Coach Bag
The model dressed up the classic pants like only she can.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez Matches Two Rare Hermès Bags to Her Hamptons Vacation Wardrobe
She packed her most elite purses on vacation.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Kate Wears a Royal-Approved, Purple Safiyaa Dress During Surprise Wimbledon Appearance
Kate Middleton appeared alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and sister, Pippa Middleton Matthews.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kaia Gerber Delivers a Timeless Summer Outfit Formula in a Dreamy LBD and Ballet Flats
She paired it with her all-time favorite flats.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Blake Lively Borrows Ryan Reynolds's Floral Shirt—and Styles It With $1,102 Versace Heels
And pairs it with $1,102 Versace heels.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Margot Robbie Debuts Her Maternity Style at Wimbledon in the Whimsical Polka Dot Dress Trend
She debuted her new look in the stands at Wimbledon.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna Pairs the Silver Ballet Flat Micro-Trend With Sheer Zebra Pajamas
The Fenty mogul styled the rising trend with semi-sheer pajamas.
By India Roby Published