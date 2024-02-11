At the end of a surprise Super Bowl commercial appearance, Beyoncé declared that fans are "ready" for new music. By "ready," she meant that she would hard-launch her next musical and style era within minutes of the ad's premiere.

Just after half time, Beyoncé shared a short clip teasing Renaissance: Act II on her website and Instagram, along with photos to kick off her new aesthetic chapter. She poses in a stairwell wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana look, including a low-cut black mini dress, thigh-high boots, and a bolo tie set with a turquoise stone.

Beyoncé dropped three photos signaling the start of 'Renaissance: Act II' on her website. (Image credit: Beyonce.com

Beyoncé's hair, newly light blonde, was heavily curled and teased at the crown. If the jewelry and the Dolly Parton-esque styling didn't make it clear, Beyoncé's upcoming chapter has deep ties to country music. But to drive the point home, the 32-time Grammy winner shared a snippet of her new music and visuals in a teaser video.

Those weren't the only surprises in store for the Beyhive. Just minutes later, Beyoncé posted on Instagram that she was releasing the first two singles from the album, titled "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em."

She doubled-down on the country visual codes in two single images. In the first, the Houston native wears a cowboy hat, exaggerated silver earrings, a bolero jacket, and a metallic bikini set. In the second, her blonde hair is cropped short and concealed under a black cowboy hat—but this time, she wears a studded black jacket.

A post shared by Beyoncé A photo posted by beyonce on

A post shared by Beyoncé A photo posted by beyonce on

With Renaissance: Act I's release and the record-breaking Renaissance World Tour in the rearview mirror, Beyoncé fans have been begging for new music (and fresh visuals) for months. The "Cuff It" singer appeared to tease the Super Bowl announcement during last week's Grammy awards, when she wore a checkered, studded matching set by Louis Vuitton and cowboy Stetson hat to the ceremony.

Beyoncé teased her new era at the Grammys in a cowboy hat, bolo tie, and matching checkered set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Renaissance: Act II arrives in full on March 29. Surely more country-coded outfits will appear before the full album drops.