ICYMI: Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday yesterday, consisting of a downtown New York City dinner with celebrity besties by her side. Despite one noticeable absence (Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is in Kansas City for football practice), it wouldn't be a proper Taylor outing without her girl gang by her side.

Of course, this included our other favorite blondie, Blake Lively, who stepped out in a rock-and-roll chic look for the occasion. The Gossip Girl star is famous for not using a stylist, which makes her ensembles all the more exciting—and this edgy moment felt particularly fresh for Lively, whose style often includes classic silhouettes and easy basics. While heading into Swift's dinner, the actress was snapped wearing a Michael Kors black leather midi dress with an extra sultry side slit that revealed her sheer black striped tights. She styled the leather number with a pair of punk-rock Christian Louboutin Fabiola Boots, bringing the night-out ensemble to a new level. Unfortunately, the Michael Kors midi and the Louboutin's are currently sold out online,

Like her former television persona, Serena Van Der Woodsen, Lively lives for a good handbag. She brought her look together with a Chanel Saint-Tropez Canebiers Flap Bag, currently available on TheRealReal for a cool $3,000. Additionally, she added a few gold bangles and brown acrylic earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We'd be remiss not to mention that this look feels like a Reputation-era easter egg, no? We must accept that not everything Taylor and her pals do is an easter egg, but look at Lively's leather dress! Is there something that Blake is trying to tell us? Will Reputation (Taylor's Version) be released before the end of the year? We need answers!

The actress and founder of Betty Buzz wasn't the only one embracing an "Era" for the evening. The birthday girl wore a Midnights-esque beaded Clio Peppiat mini dress featuring a sequin-embellished starry night pattern. Taylor's birthday party outfit consisted of a black and silver color palette instead of the traditional Midnights color scheme, which is mostly blue and purple—perhaps another interesting tidbit? Given the chilly NYC weather, she added on a black fur coat. Like Lively, Swift showed off a fashionable handbag and shoe pairing from AQUAZZURA.

Other notable celebs spotted at the birthday bash included Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, Zoë Kravitz, and Antoni Porowski. Quite the fashionable party, if we say so ourselves!