Before the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet fashion began in earnest at Los Angeles's Crypto.com arena on Feb. 2, fans could guess nominees' distinct personal style would be on full display. But look after look came united with a surprise shared detail once the event got underway: a light blue heart pin affixed to artists' suit lapels and dresses.

This tiny uniting embellishment symbolized an important cause for the evening. In light of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, attendees are wearing the pins to raise awareness (and funds) for MusiCares Fire Relief while walking the Grammys red carpet.

Kehlani and her daughter walk the 2025 Grammys red carpet wearing the blue heart pins. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the awards ceremony, the Recording Academy announced the annual event would pivot its focus to support victims of the wildfires. "Of course, we’re going to honor music, but our goal is to utilise music to make a difference," CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said. The evening, getting underway early in the evening on Feb. 2, is reported to include tributes to emergency response teams who fought the fires, as well as a spotlight on its victims. Charities including the Pasadena Community Foundation , Direct Relief, , and the California Community Foundation will also receive proceeds of funds raised during the Grammys ceremony.

Brittany Howard topped her black jacket with a blue heart pin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Album of the Year nominee Jacob Collier added a blue heart pin to his glittering suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the red carpet got underway, nominees like Jacob Collier arrived with their MusiCares pin secured front-and-center on their outfit. Others, like Kehlani, had their plus-ones wear the pin. (In her case, it was her daughter.)

"We need music now more than ever," Collier told the AP. "It's an amazing thing that the Grammys has been able to so successively pivot the evening to support people in need right now."

