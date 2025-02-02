Why Blue Heart Pins Are Every 2025 Grammy Attendee's Accessory
The tiny embellishments are honoring an important cause.
Before the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet fashion began in earnest at Los Angeles's Crypto.com arena on Feb. 2, fans could guess nominees' distinct personal style would be on full display. But look after look came united with a surprise shared detail once the event got underway: a light blue heart pin affixed to artists' suit lapels and dresses.
This tiny uniting embellishment symbolized an important cause for the evening. In light of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, attendees are wearing the pins to raise awareness (and funds) for MusiCares Fire Relief while walking the Grammys red carpet.
Ahead of the awards ceremony, the Recording Academy announced the annual event would pivot its focus to support victims of the wildfires. "Of course, we’re going to honor music, but our goal is to utilise music to make a difference," CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said. The evening, getting underway early in the evening on Feb. 2, is reported to include tributes to emergency response teams who fought the fires, as well as a spotlight on its victims. Charities including the Pasadena Community Foundation, Direct Relief,, and the California Community Foundation will also receive proceeds of funds raised during the Grammys ceremony.
As the red carpet got underway, nominees like Jacob Collier arrived with their MusiCares pin secured front-and-center on their outfit. Others, like Kehlani, had their plus-ones wear the pin. (In her case, it was her daughter.)
"We need music now more than ever," Collier told the AP. "It's an amazing thing that the Grammys has been able to so successively pivot the evening to support people in need right now."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Chappell Roan Pulls Vintage 2003 Jean-Paul Gaultier for the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
She's "HOT TO GO!" and ready to win.
By Emma Childs Published
-
The Can’t-Miss 2025 Grammys Live Red Carpet Fashion Updates
Tune in for updates, photos, and fashion commentary reported live from music's biggest night.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
See Every Look From the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
Music's biggest night did not let us down with eye-catching moments.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Chappell Roan Pulls Vintage 2003 Jean-Paul Gaultier for the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
She's "HOT TO GO!" and ready to win.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Kaia Gerber Pairs a Classic Americana Jean Jacket With French Girl Ballet Flats
She repurposed her cozy closet staples for a late-night dinner.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Megan Thee Stallion on Taking Her First Paris Haute Couture Walk in an "Insane" Chainmail Gown
The rapper sat front-row at her debut season in an "insane" chainmail gown.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hunter Schafer Revives Three Freaky Millennial Trends in a White Lace Peplum Top, Capri Pants, and Open-Toed Booties
Just wait until you see these Snooki-coded shoes.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The 2025 Grammy Nominees Make Personal Style a Performance
This year's most-nominated stars don't leave their costumes onstage.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Tips Her Hat to Audrey Hepburn in a Sheer Lace Mini Dress and $45,200-Worth of Tiffany Jewels
More is always more when we're talking about Tiffany jewelry.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Coordinate Date Night Outfits in His-and-Hers Trench Coats
Ri combined leather, denim, and snake print in one textural outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Pairs New Balance Sneakers and a Perfect Black Coat for a Shopping Spree at The Row
At this point, The Row should formally make her an ambassador.
By Hanna Lustig Published