In the Regency era-coded world of Bridgerton, wearing a sheer skirt or a naked dress in public would court the sort of scandal keeping Lady Whistledown, the series' anonymous gossip writer, in business. On the 2024 red carpet for the series' season 3, part 2 premiere, centuries-old style rules are extinct—and the women of Bridgerton are taking advantage.
Arriving at the London, England, screening on Wednesday, June 12, cast members pushed the definition of "regencycore"—a romantic, pastoral aesthetic inspired by the show's costumes—in exciting directions.
First there was season lead Nicola Coughlan, who looked like a modern Aphrodite in a custom, blush pink Rodarte gown. Styled by Aimée Croysdill, her outfit featured a column dress with fluttery flower petal detailing at the bodice, paired with wine red gloves lined in the same pink petals and an ethereal veil pinned in her hair. If anyone didn't know Coughlan plays Bridgerton season 3's romantic lead, Penelope Featherington, they could guess from her styling that she's the true diamond of the show's current season.
Simone Ashley, working with stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray, stayed in the same dusty pink palette. Instead of sweet and romantic, she pushed the boundaries with a satin bustier top accented by sheer sleeves and a coordinating, see-through skirt. Designed by Del Core, a Milan-based brand, the dishabille of her transparent dress felt like a nod toward the clandestine meetings and romantic interludes defining her Bridgerton season 2 turn as Kate Sharma.
The supporting cast brought silver metallic twists on the corsetry and draped skirts seen throughout Bridgerton's on-screen costuming. Jessica Madsen, who plays Lady Cressida Cowper, abandoned her towering wigs and intricate dresses for a regal halter crop top and semi-sheer, lattice sequin skirt by Fendi Couture. Meanwhile, a corseted Versace mini dress with a melting, draped waistline felt like ballroom fashion reinvented for Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton.
The looks above pushed regencycore in new directions, but there was still a place for more subdued (yet no less romantic) outfits. Adjoa Andoh and Claudia Jessie opted for black midi dresses with ruffled sleeves and plunging necklines that were equal parts elegant and understated.
Golda Rosheuvel, the series' Queen Charlotte, kept things regal with stylist Jason Rembert—even though she left her most exaggerated skirts and gravity-defying hats back on the Bridgerton set. She landed on a cape gown by Mary Katrantzou featuring a floral pattern that gave way to a royal blue skirt. One Instagram commenter's reaction spoke for everyone who kept tabs on the premiere: "Yes, Queen."
By the time the second part of the season begins streaming on Netflix, there will be dozens of confectionary corset dresses and towering wigs to dissect. But for now, let's appreciate the finale of the cast's red carpet circuit: a series of dresses that managed to make their show's romantic aesthetic feel fresh. It's the last moment fans will see the cast together for a while: According to showrunner Jess Brownell told the Hollywood Reporter there will be a two-year wait until the next season.
Dearest gentle reader, your patience will be rewarded. "We’re towards the end with the writers’ room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers’ room’s best work," Brownell said. "We’ve just really gelled our collaboration and we’re firing on all cylinders so I cant wait for fans to see what we have." The red carpet and reruns of the first three seasons can tide you over until then.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
