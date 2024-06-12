In the Regency era-coded world of Bridgerton, wearing a sheer skirt or a naked dress in public would court the sort of scandal keeping Lady Whistledown, the series' anonymous gossip writer, in business. On the 2024 red carpet for the series' season 3, part 2 premiere, centuries-old style rules are extinct—and the women of Bridgerton are taking advantage.

Arriving at the London, England, screening on Wednesday, June 12, cast members pushed the definition of "regencycore"—a romantic, pastoral aesthetic inspired by the show's costumes—in exciting directions.

First there was season lead Nicola Coughlan, who looked like a modern Aphrodite in a custom, blush pink Rodarte gown. Styled by Aimée Croysdill, her outfit featured a column dress with fluttery flower petal detailing at the bodice, paired with wine red gloves lined in the same pink petals and an ethereal veil pinned in her hair. If anyone didn't know Coughlan plays Bridgerton season 3's romantic lead, Penelope Featherington, they could guess from her styling that she's the true diamond of the show's current season.

Nicola Coughlan arrived at the season 3 premiere in blush pink, custom Rodarte. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simone Ashley, working with stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray, stayed in the same dusty pink palette. Instead of sweet and romantic, she pushed the boundaries with a satin bustier top accented by sheer sleeves and a coordinating, see-through skirt. Designed by Del Core, a Milan-based brand, the dishabille of her transparent dress felt like a nod toward the clandestine meetings and romantic interludes defining her Bridgerton season 2 turn as Kate Sharma.

Simone Ashley dressed in the same palette—but instead of sequins, she went completely sheer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The supporting cast brought silver metallic twists on the corsetry and draped skirts seen throughout Bridgerton's on-screen costuming. Jessica Madsen, who plays Lady Cressida Cowper, abandoned her towering wigs and intricate dresses for a regal halter crop top and semi-sheer, lattice sequin skirt by Fendi Couture. Meanwhile, a corseted Versace mini dress with a melting, draped waistline felt like ballroom fashion reinvented for Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton.

Jessica Madsen broke up the red carpet gown with a crop top and glittery skirt... (Image credit: Getty Images)

...while Hannah Dodd channeled her inner early-aughts popstar in a metallic corset dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The looks above pushed regencycore in new directions, but there was still a place for more subdued (yet no less romantic) outfits. Adjoa Andoh and Claudia Jessie opted for black midi dresses with ruffled sleeves and plunging necklines that were equal parts elegant and understated.

Adjoa Andoh paired her ruffled red carpet gown with a jaunty personality hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Claudia Jessie also took up a ruffled sleeve, all-black memo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golda Rosheuvel, the series' Queen Charlotte, kept things regal with stylist Jason Rembert—even though she left her most exaggerated skirts and gravity-defying hats back on the Bridgerton set. She landed on a cape gown by Mary Katrantzou featuring a floral pattern that gave way to a royal blue skirt. One Instagram commenter's reaction spoke for everyone who kept tabs on the premiere: "Yes, Queen."

Last but not least, Golda Rosheuvel was every bit the queen of the evening. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By the time the second part of the season begins streaming on Netflix, there will be dozens of confectionary corset dresses and towering wigs to dissect. But for now, let's appreciate the finale of the cast's red carpet circuit: a series of dresses that managed to make their show's romantic aesthetic feel fresh. It's the last moment fans will see the cast together for a while: According to showrunner Jess Brownell told the Hollywood Reporter there will be a two-year wait until the next season.

Dearest gentle reader, your patience will be rewarded. "We’re towards the end with the writers’ room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers’ room’s best work," Brownell said. "We’ve just really gelled our collaboration and we’re firing on all cylinders so I cant wait for fans to see what we have." The red carpet and reruns of the first three seasons can tide you over until then.