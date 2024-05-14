ICYMI: Simone Ashley is taking over New York City ahead of the release of Bridgerton Season 3. While promoting the highly anticipated season, Ashley solidified her style darling status as she made four (!) outfit changes for the day—two of them tapping into fashion's top color trends of 2024, all of them coordinated by stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

On Monday, May 13, Ashley was spotted bright and early in midtown Manhattan dressed in head-to-toe butter yellow. She wore the upbeat hue while heading to the Good Morning America studio, opting for a full-on Hermès ensemble from the Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Her outfit featured a knit turtleneck, high-waisted leather pants, and a matching belt at the waist. She styled her look with a cropped bomber jacket, heeled boots, and chunky Missoma earrings.

Simone Ashley kicked off her day at Good Morning America wearing a butter yellow outfit from the Hermès Fall/Winter 2024 collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 29-year-old was spotted leaving the studio not long after. Upon her return, she was captured in a completely new outfit, swapping out her sunny yellow 'fit for tomato red—another colorway that's been on the rise since the Fall/Winter 2023 runways.

Ashley wore a trompe l'oeil Jacquemus shirt from the Spring/Summer 2024 collection—the short-sleeve top giving the illusion of a sweater wrapped around her. She also wore a knee-hitting embossed leather skirt, cherry red slingback pumps, and the same Missoma earrings to complete her look.

Simone Ashley later changed into an all-red outfit for her Good Morning America appearance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the recording, the British actress made yet another outfit change, endorsing the timeless double denim outfit formula. She put a high-fashion spin on the Canadian tuxedo in head-to-toe Prada. Her look included an oversized jacket on top of a black bralette paired with denim Bermuda shorts. She accessorized with the brand's oval sunglasses, leather loafers, and a black mini bag.

Simone Ashley wore a full double denim look by Prada after the show's recording. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later that night, Ashley stepped out at the Bridgerton Season 3 World Premiere in New York City. She joined her fellow cast members at the event wearing a strapless crystal-embellished gown from Prada. She styled the dazzling fringe ensemble with dainty jewelry pieces from Anita Ko and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

Simone Ashley ended her night in Prada at the Bridgerton World Wide premiere in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley's back-to-back looks on Monday come after her appearance at the 2024 Met Gala, where she wore a cutout gown designed by Prabal Gurung.

Last week, the British actress attended the 2024 Met Gala in Prabal Gurung. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Season 3 of Bridgerton premieres its first four episodes on May 16, with the second half airing on June 13 on Netflix. The show's official press tour will soon be wrapping up, but Simone Ashley isn't done becoming a fashion darling to watch—she's just getting started.