Calzedonia Just Released a Keith Haring-Inspired Collection

You've undoubtedly seen the work of Keith Haring. During the 1980s, Haring created some of the most recognizable works of graffiti art in New York City, paying special attention to the subway. While today his designs have a reputation for being whimsical, he tackled a number of timely social issues including the crack epidemic, AIDS epidemic, war and peace, sex positivity, and human rights. Haring himself was HIV positive and passed away due to AIDS-related complications in 1990, but he has left an indelible, joyful legacy encouraging people exercise compassion and live together peacefully.

In that vein, Italian-based brand Calzedonia has released a Keith Haring-inspired collection that includes jeans, socks, and tights adorned with Haring's universally recognizable work. This way, whether you're familiar with Haring's art or you're a new fan, you can celebrate his life and work with your outfit. It also helps that this collection is undeniably fun, and is sure to brighten your day the minute you put one of these items on.

Below, check out the (affordable!) items that I'm currently obsessing over.

Keith Haring Hearts 30 Denier Sheer Tights

Have you ever admired those sexy back-seam tights that movie stars wore in the '40s? Well, let's take that style and infuse it with some nice '80s irreverence.

Keith Haring Design Short Sport Socks

Who says sport socks need to be boring? Nothing inspires me to get active quite like these little jumping men do.

Keith Haring All Over Man Print 50 Denier Mesh Tights

You'll never dread having to wear tights again once you get this unique pair in your closet.

Keith Haring Man Print 30 Denier Sheer Tights

I love the tiny yellow stars on these tights―they're a perfect way to spice up an otherwise plain outfit. Pair with your favorite short skirt, or with your go-to little black dress.

Keith Haring Digital Print Short Sport Socks

These colorful socks are made to be shown off.

Keith Haring Soft Touch Push Up Jeans

If you're looking to make a subtle statement, these high-waisted jeans are the perfect way to pay tribute to your favorite artist without donning an especially loud outfit.

