Jennifer Lopez and Victoria Beckham have carried some eclectic Hermès Birkins over the years. Think of Lopez's basket Birkin, or Beckham's purple ostrich purse, for instance. Just when I thought I'd seen it all, Kate Moss showcased an ultra-rare denim Hermès Birkin bag on the second day of Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Meet the Dirkin.

Moss's Hermès collection has always been up to par with Beckham or J.Lo's. But on June 24, the supermodel did her big one during a five-second, hotel-to-car strut. She debuted another Birkin 35, but the brand's buttery Barenia leather wasn't alone.

Beneath the caramel-colored top-handles, flap, and gold-bound belts, Moss's carry-all was coated in a sky blue shade of denim. You'd think the slouchy, stain-prone Dirkin would be more wallet-friendly compared to collector's edition exteriors like Himalayan crocodile. It still sells secondhand for upwards of $28,000, however.

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Kate Moss brought her denim Hermès Birkin bag out of hiding in Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

According to vintage listings, this rarely seen Birkin was released back in 1998. To this day, the two-tone style remains the pillar of Hermès Dirkins. Such an unconventional silhouette paved the way for 2010's black Shadow Birkin, 2020's Cargo Birkin, and 2025's navy blue-and-denim Hac 40.

Meanwhile, Wednesday marked its first public sighting on Moss's arm. Somehow, her top-handle tote was the perfect amount of lived-in, despite potentially remaining in that orange box for years. Perhaps its softened structure means she hit up the vintage market for the limited-edition design.

Moss offset the rare bag with minimalist basics including a little black slip dress, an ivory blazer, and bow-topped ballet flats. Hopefully, this is just the first of Moss's many outfits starring the freaky find.

Hermès Birkin Barenia and Denim 35 Handbag $28,500 at janefinds.com

Moss’s Hermès Birkin color palette has developed quite a bit since the mid-2000s. Tomato red, aquamarine blue, and stark white takes on the status symbol got her hooked on the Hermès game. Two decades later, her classic black Birkin gets the most bang for her buck.

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These days, Moss famously treats her five-figure totes like any other everyday bag. Last summer, she went viral for bringing a $20,000 Hermès Kelly to the beach. Its warm walnut leather was covered in specks of sand.

Personally, I could see Moss recreating the moment on another Ibiza beach this summer. Just like 2026's biggest jeans trends, the Dirkin was made for summer seaside styling.

Shop Denim Bags Inspired by Kate Moss