Celebrities Don't Need Season Tickets to Pull Off the Sports Jersey Trend

As a NARP (non athletic regular person), a show choir T-shirt is the closest thing I own to a sports jersey. I thought it counted, but according to my basketball-obsessed sister, it's not nearly as cool as styling the real deal.

Determined to shed my bench-warming persona for good, I went straight to the pros. No, not from the NFL or WNBA, but the street style scene. Nearly every sport from tennis to golf and even soccer has gotten the -core treatment in recent years, so there's no shortage of jersey-clad celebrities at premieres and parties today. Celebrity stylist Hattie Doolittle tells me over email that the jersey trend rises from a "need for nostalgia." She elaborates, "It's the same as wearing a band tee—it can take you back in time."

Rihanna, for one, pulled off a vintage '90s jersey as easily as I would a white T-shirt in May 2025. The baseball button-down didn't endorse a specific team, but her New York Yankees hat confirmed where her loyalties lie.

In March 2025, Rihanna pulled off a "No Limits" sports jersey with ease. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Born and raised in Wisconsin, I thought I was obligated to root for the Brewers, Bucks, and Packers. But turns out, I don't have to be a fan to sport a team's merch. Is SZA a Detroit Lions fan? Not that I know of. Being from Missouri didn't stop the Grammy winner from pulling off a bright orange Lions jersey in March 2025. Catch me next month in a Dallas Cowboys tee.

Whether or not you've attended a football game recently (I haven't since '06), take it from SZA: A single jersey can give the illusion you have season tickets. With Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and more stars co-signing the trend, it's clear sports jerseys are no longer just a "fan thing." They're a cool-girl calling card that could even make me get onto the field.

Rihanna's Soccer Shirt

A few months earlier, RiRi hosted a Fenty x Puma fête with a striped green jersey on full display. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna's closet boasts a few jerseys, spanning decades and sports alike. In Oct. 2024, she debuted a Terah striped soccer shirt at a Puma x Fenty party. To no surprise, she paired it with red Avanti sneakers, a fan-favorite model from her recent Puma collaboration. Shockingly, the green-and-white top is still available, a rare occurrence for RiRi-approved pieces.

Bella Hadid's Adidas Jersey

Bella looked every bit a soccer fan in an Adidas jersey and matching sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Between her baggy Adidas soccer shirt, SL 72 sneakers , and distressed Levi's jeans, Hadid looked more than match-ready for a trip to Times Square last summer.

adidas Adicolor 3-Stripes Regular Long Sleeve Tee $28 at Adidas US

Tate McRae's Jersey Dress

Tate McRae took team spirit to the next level in a jersey-turned-mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, that's Tate McRae wearing an Air Force Academy football jersey as a dress—a limited-edition look released in 2018. What's the occasion, you ask? Just a casual night in New York City. But with track-shoes-turned-stilettos as an accessory, McRae would've fit right in on the field.

SZA's Lions Jersey

SZA arrived at Jimmy Kimmel Live dressed in custom sports gear. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Always on board for an ultra-layered look, SZA arrived at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a custom Lions T-shirt, made just for her by Planeta. Turns out, the orange, plaid, and pinstripe tops were stitched together, creating one statement shirt.

Reimagining jerseys is a trademark of the L.A. label. In recent months, they've up-cycled merch from the Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, and the New York Jets (to name a few teams).

Suni Lee's Jersey & Knicks Jacket

The Olympian proved she's one-to-watch in jorts and a Supreme jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In June 2025, the Paris Olympian channeled her inner athlete in a green, black, and yellow jersey from Supreme. It doesn't root for a specific team, so she layered a nostalgic New York Knicks bomber jacket on top.

Jennifer Lopez's Giants Hoodie

Lopez, a longtime Giants girl, took team spirit to the silver screen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

J.Lo is a Bronx native, so of course she's going to support her hometown team, the New York Giants. She even showed her team spirit on the set of Office Romance in April 2025. Her character also appeared to be from New York, as she styled a fleece hoodie from the Giants' recent collab with Todd Snyder.

New York Giants New York Giants x Todd Snyder Relaxed Canadian Fleece Hoodie $275 at shop.giants.com

Julia Fox's Baseball Jersey

In Sept. 2023, Julia Fox turned heads in a Wales Bonner jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leave it to Julia Fox to give her Wales Bonner jersey a sultry spin. In Sept. 2023, she wore the navy blue button-down with nothing but a bralette underneath. The oversize theme continued with her jeans, which stretched far beyond her pointy pumps.

Hailey Bieber's Dime Jersey

Hailey Bieber swapped crop tops for the baggiest of counterparts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Also in 2023, Hailey Bieber got a head-start on the trend with a rare football jersey from Dime. The brand behind the look is based in Montréal, but blink and you'll mistake Bieber for a New Orleans Saints supporter.

Nike New Orleans Saints Dri-Fit NFL Limited Football Jersey $175 at NIKE

Billie Eilish's Martine Rose Jersey

At the 2025 Grammys, Billie Eilish was all smiles in an oversize Martine Rose jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Feb. 2025, Billie Eilish brought the jersey resurgence to the Grammy Awards stage, with help from Martine Rose. She chose a yellow T-shirt with black accents, plus an L.A. Dodgers baseball cap.

This performance ignited a style streak for Eilish. On her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, she performs her greatest hits in various jerseys from Billionaire Boys, the streetwear label founded by Pharrell Williams.