No matter how many fashion girls normalize Hermès Birkins as everyday bags, they're still a special occasions-only style in Lily Collins's closet. The final match at the 2026 French Open was certainly worthy of her Birkin's grand return—five months after its latest sighting.

There's no doubt Collins saved her best French Open outfit for last. Earlier in the tournament, her leather jacket and jazz shoes weren't accessorized by a five-figure bag. By June 7, her Hermès bag left it all on centre court. The Emily In Paris star bypassed her tangerine-tinted Birkin for her most classic color: black with yellow gold hardware.

Contrary to the Birkins on Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner's arms, not a single crease disturbed Collins's top-handle tote. Every element of her Birkin bag—including the turn-lock buckle and matching padlock—suggested she removed its dust bag minutes before Sunday's match. I wouldn't be surprised if Collins brought that iconic orange box all the way to Paris, too.

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Lily Collins arrived at the 2026 French Open with her Hermès Birkin bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Collins doesn't play a French girl in Netflix's hit series, but filming primarily in Paris has made her fluent in locals' fashion language. Her halter-neck little black dress, Jimmy Choo kitten heel mules, and raffia sunhat looked just as Parisian as her It bag. As if Collins's look wasn't elegant enough, all of her 18K gold accessories hailed from Cartier. Much like her Birkin, the Cartier brand ambassador saved her $44,600 Panthère de Cartier watch for her last 2026 French Open serve.

Collins flaunted the Birkin proudly in the Paris stands. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Judging by Collins's acting résumé—plus her Parisian (by association) personal style—you'd think she's been curating her Hermès Birkin collection for years. In reality, she debuted her French Open bag at Wimbledon in 2025.

Last summer, she dressed down her Birkin ever-so-slightly, by unlocking its belt-bag closure and cinching a strawberry-shaped bag charm around its handle. She styled it with the most timeless tennis whites, including a Calvin Klein Fall 2025 shirt dress and Souliers Martinez Mary Janes.

Last summer, Collins styled the same Birkin at Wimbledon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no surprise Collins is so careful with the bag—the black Birkin is only her second Hermès score seen in public. (Her character hasn't even flaunted one in Emily In Paris, yet. There's hope for the show's final season, though.)

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After a year of owning the collector's item, Collins's black Birkin seems to be its busiest during tennis season. It's probably back in its respective dust bag already, but Wimbledon is only a few weeks away. Collins could (and should) keep the Hermès Birkin tradition going at the next celebrity-filled tennis tournament.

Shop Black Bags Inspired by Lily Collins's Hermès Birkin