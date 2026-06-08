I'll be watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup from my couch instead of New Jersey's MetLife stadium. But I still plan on dressing the part in the sports jersey trend. Catch me at my local World Cup watch party recreating Rihanna's June 7 sports jersey outfit.

Rihanna could've worn A$AP Rocky's merch to his 2026 Governors Ball Music Festival concert. Instead, she kept me on my toes by wearing a chocolate brown version of Peyton Manning's #18 Colts jersey. The fresh-from-the-locker-room find was just oversize enough while keeping the structure of its V-shaped neckline and short sleeves. That's the work of British-based, 2021 LVMH Prize finalist, Conner Ives.

Rihanna styled the sports jersey trend, just in time for the World Cup. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna didn't need to tuck her signed Colts jersey into her black, knee-length skirt. Ives attached the two, "creating a unique silhouette that is oversized on the upper and fitted on the legs," his notes revealed.

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Intricate, stretchy shirring decorated everything in between the pencil skirt's elastic waistband and scalloped hemline. That texture is exactly what made the Grammy winner's jersey look so glossy. Had the VIP-beloved designer linked the shirt with a smooth jeans trend, it wouldn't have felt nearly as on-brand for the singer. (She loves experimenting with matte and shiny styles, after all.)

If the two-piece-turned-dress feels as cozy as it looks, Ives reconstructed it with jerseys from the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, and more.

Conner Ives The Reconstituted Shirred US Football Dress £420 at connerives.com

She doubled down on interesting finishes with the cult-collected Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe sneaker. She owns the circa-March 2025 ballet sneakers in off-white and cinnamon brown. This time, she chose the latter, which sharpened the nylon, crinkle-effect uppers and Nike's ivory Swoosh. I suspect this It-shoe collaboration will dominate World Cup stadiums from here to Canada and Mexico this summer.

Nike X Jacquemus Moon Shoe Sneakers $398 at Farfetch

Here's where my Rihanna recreation might get a little tricky. The fashion girl carried one of her most extravagant Louis Vuitton bags: the Speedy P9 25. At first glance, it might seem like a classic Speedy, complete with a monogrammed duffle and nude top-handle straps. Zoom in, and you'll see the entire zip-top body is sculpted from croc-embossed leather, raising its price tag to $48,500.

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While I never pegged her for an Indianapolis Colts fan, Rihanna has been pro-sports jersey as streetwear for years. Two years ago, she attended the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in Chicago Bulls jersey, alongside a black cargo skirt and Gucci horsebit bag. Months later, a royal blue Scott Racing Team jersey widened her horizons into mountain biking territory.

That said, it's only a matter of time before World Cup-branded pieces join Rihanna's summer rotation. FIFA collaborations with Puma and Nike (two of her favorite sneaker labels) promise she has plenty of options to choose from.

Shop the Sports Jersey Trend Inspired by Rihanna

TOPICS Rihanna Nike sneakers