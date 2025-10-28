Kaia Gerber recently wore jeans in a Mango campaign and on the set of Ryan Murphy's film,The Shards. However, only a single outfit featured Ugg slippers. Can you guess which one?

Here's a hint: Uggs have become post-scene staples in Hollywood, even among stars like Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney, Mikey Madison, and Ariana Grande. Naturally, Gerber slipped into them on October 24, after a full day of filming Murphy's new '80s thriller. She chose the Classic Micro model: low-profile boots lined with soft sheepskin. The pull-tab openings include a relatively short shaft, compared to the $160 Ultra Mini Boots. Plus, they're constructed of genuine suede in the brand's signature Chestnut colorway. (That's the warm-toned tan that comes to mind when you think of Uggs.)

Gerber has been an Ugg girl for years, but the $150 Micros appear to be a new purchase. Perhaps she was inspired by the house slippers trend modeled on Calvin Klein and Alberta Ferretti's Fall 2025 runways. She also owns the TikTok-viral Tasman Slippers, beloved by Sarah Jessica Parker, Dua Lipa, and Rihanna alike. The Micros, however, were slightly more elevated with her '80s-inspired costume.

Kaia Gerber broke up her costume with Ugg's $150 Micro Slippers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

First, Gerber styled a button-down blouse in baby blue, one of her favorite pastel shades. She tucked it into high-rise bootcut jeans. Though the film takes place in the '80s, their indigo wash aligned with Fall 2025 runway trends. Similar styles debuted in Prada, Khaite, Sportmax, and Louis Vuitton's lines.

Actors rarely return to set without an overflowing tote bag in tow. This time, Gerber chose Alex Mill's Perfect Weekend Tote, embroidered with her initials. The SoHo-based brand's site says "monogrammable bags are kind of our thing." They certainly aren't wrong—last year, Jenna Lyons coined Gerber's Weekend Tote "the perfect gift."

In April, Marie Claire tested another Alex Mill best-seller as a laptop bag. Fashion e-commerce editor Julia Marzovilla calls the Week Day rendition her "new workhorse," mainly because simple snaps adjust its size. "I recently took it as my only bag to Denver for a three-day weekend, and I was able to safely store enough clothing inside it to last me the trip (including two laptops and my toiletries!)," Marzovilla added.

Alex Mill The Perfect Weekend Tote $195 at Alex Mill

Gerber's Mango campaign, on the other hand, was a stilettos-only zone. The brand ambassador teamed up with the European retailer for their third capsule collaboration, which dropped on Oct. 28. This time, the campaign imagery zoomed in on enviable eveningwear, including $100 straight-leg jeans. The indigo bottoms looked straight out of the '80s with a cowl-neck top and a fur coat.

Kaia Gerber was, of course, the star of Mango's latest capsule campaign. (Image credit: Mango)

Next, Gerber swapped her jeans for all-black tailoring. Her shoulder-padded blazer and wide-leg trousers were equally oversize, and would set you back nearly $500. A semi-sheer crop top peeked out from underneath her jacket. She accessorized with Mango's $70 take on the pendant necklace fad, except the cord was replaced with a timeless chain.

She showcased Mango's stellar tailoring, too. (Image credit: Mango)

The true test to Gerber's sartorial prowess? If she can pull off Uggs and her Mango collection in one outfit. It's on, Gerber.

