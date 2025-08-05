Few guests sitting next to me at Copenhagen Fashion Week's first show of the Spring 2026 season, at OpéraSport's runway on August 4, knew it would take place at an indoor pool in one of the Danish capital's semi-suburban residential neighborhoods. Yet, at least half of the editors, influencers, and style enthusiasts around me had appropriately decided that rubber flip-flops were their best bet for taking on the circuit and facing the onslaught of street-style photographers.

With every passing hour at Copenhagen Fashion Week's opening days, the knee-high cowboy boots I had packed, a nod to early fall shoe trends, began feeling more out of place. I glanced to my left and saw Nordstrom associate fashion director Linda Cui Zhang wearing thong sandals with red jelly straps and black soles. Turning to my right, I spotted a row of flip-flops in magenta, azure, and marigold yellow. On the OpéraSport runway, I recognized models showcasing their ballet-flat-meets-flip-flop hybrids by Havaianas, with a few select guests in the stands. If I closed my eyes, the sound of rubber against heels—the thwack!—would be the perfect street style soundtrack.

OpéraSport's Spring 2026 runway featured models walking in Havaianas hybrid sandals, combining a Tabi cleft-toe with rubber, open-heeled soles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While these shoes accompanied Spring 2026 designs, similar pairings were all over Copenhagen's early autumn street style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Copenhagen's August street style usually blends more fall-leaning footwear with flouncy dresses and rosette clips by Pico: the climate is drizzly and chilly, and guests often bike or walk between shows, so practicality is just as important as getting the 'fit pic. Color usually stands out in individualized vintage designer bags or stacked Cecilie Bahnsen dresses.

But this season, guests flipped the script. Bright, colorful flip-flops became the unexpected punctuation mark—yes, I’m officially endorsing open-toed shoes in the city!—adding a playful contrast to the usual oversized dresses and wide-leg jeans. (Thong sandals are, after all, technically ergonomic.) Jelly sandals weren’t worn barefoot but styled over contrasting crew socks or semi-sheer tights. And when someone did opt for a plain black sandal, it served to make a minimalist Scandi trench or parka with long trousers feel just a bit more freakish. The color may have been muted, but the impact was anything but.

Every street style photo I saw in Copenhagen featuring jeans and flip-flops suggested that this look isn't just a passing trend. I had previously associated The Row's Dune sandals or Sabrina Carpenter's $4 Old Navy shoes with May–July, but these outfits showed they could be worn even longer. Genuine fall footwear isn't typically expected until much later in the season, while longer sleeves and pants can be used for transitional dressing earlier in the year. Although rain can damage leather boots or suede sneakers, an Adidas flip-flop remains unaffected.

Many guests paired straightforward black thong sandals with creamy neutral separates and waterproof jackets. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even more chose a vibrantly colored pair to have peeking out from beneath an extra-wide leg pair of pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The spring runway's transitional styling only backed me up. OpéraSport designers Awa Malina Stelter and Stephanie Gundelach have always had a sixth sense about It shoes. Last season, they paired their signature ruffled shirts and semi-sheer dresses with Puma's silver Speedcat ballerinas on the OpéraSport runway—and kick started a sneaker trend that would make its way to Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo. This season, their emphasis on freaky, split-sole flip-flops indicates open-toe season will start even earlier next spring.

The styling "mirrors how we style ourselves in everyday life, always blending functionality with something a bit bold or offbeat," Stetler told me after the show. "The 3D-printed flip-flop version felt like a wearable intersection between tradition and innovation, bringing together comfort, culture, and forward-thinking design in a way that perfectly aligned with the energy of the show."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The same Havaianas sandals seen on the OpéraSport runway also appeared in the brand's front row. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This guest contrasted a fall jacket with a peep-toe sandal and a bright pedicure. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That same high-contrast energy kept street style's flip-flop outfits from turning into, well, flops. Guests don't need name-brand sandals from a celebrity-led label—or even designer ones, period. They were more likely to wear Tkees or Havaianas, styled up with collarless blazers and puddle-hem pants, or matching oversized suits. It's the kind of styling tip anyone can try in their wardrobe, whether they're flying back to New York City from Copenhagen or tuning into the runways virtually from the Midwest.

Two friends on the first Day of Copenhagen Fashion Week wore strappy sandals and fall neutrals two ways. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Flip-flops grounded outfits piled high with contrasting textures and colors. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A day will eventually come when it's too cold to even get away with a stylish rubber flip-flop. (A friend who manages communications for a Copenhagen-based textiles brand suggested an alternative: layer a shearling-lined sandal with cashmere socks.) There is an entire fashion month between now and then—and more transitional weather outfits that can be completed with my most laid-back sandals than I initially thought. But I trust Copenhagen's top street style: this is a trend worth dipping a toe into.

See More of Copenhagen's Best Street Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)