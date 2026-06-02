Celebrities can't call themselves New Yorkers unless they're toting a bottomless, goes-with-everything, everyday bag. The Cuyana System tote Katie Holmes debuted on June 1 checks both boxes, a feat that automatically added it to my laptop bag wishlist.

With the $358 System Tote perched on her shoulder, Katie Holmes joined Meghan Markle, Amanda Seyfried, and Emily Blunt in vouching for the affordable, California-based brand. Her exact carry-all comes in 13-inch and 16-inch sizes, as well as seven neutral yet versatile shades. Whether hers needed to hold a Macbook or a Macbook Pro, it would've been safe and sound inside Cuyana's pebbled Italian leather. The Dawson's Creek alum went with the warm-toned "Dark Chestnut" tint.

Katie Holmes was spotted in NYC wearing her newest laptop bag from Cuyana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes chose the smaller bag, but both options feature "a built-in snap system of add-on accessories" beneath two shoulder straps, button closures, and minimal branding. For under $200 each, you can personalize the System Tote with a laptop sleeve, an organizer pouch, adjustable crossbody straps, bag charms, and more. If she's anything like me, Holmes treated herself to the first two essentials.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The Cuyana System Tote felt so on-brand for Holmes. Her tote collection includes brown laptop bags from Khaite, Dune London, Mansur Gavriel, and Chloé. To debut her latest addition, the actress doubled up on Katie Holmes classics with an oversize baby blue button-down. She tucked its pinstripe pattern into trend-defying wide-leg jeans.

Thankfully each extra-baggy leg didn't stretch too far—otherwise, her take on the heeled flip-flop trend would've gone unnoticed. Holmes matched her Cuyana bag to chocolate brown thongs from Malone Souliers, which featured croc-embossed leather from the V-shaped straps to the 1.75-inch kitten heels.

The rest of Holmes's look was equally enviable, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cuyana originally launched in 2011, but the brand's A-list clientele is still steadily expanding. Reese Witherspoon and Zoe Saldaña are also newfound fans, while Jessica Alba and Natalie Portman caught wind of Cuyana's laptop bags over a decade ago. That said, I suspect the System Tote will stand the test of time in Holmes's regular rotation—and mine.

Shop Cuyana Laptop Bags Inspired by Katie Holmes

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TOPICS Katie Holmes