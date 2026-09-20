Jennifer Lopez Means Business in a Runway-Ready Valentino Look and One of Spring 2027's Biggest Bag Trends

Corpcore on top, party on the bottom.

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Jennifer Lopez wearing a business-like Valentino outfit with the velvet bag trend, flipping her golden brown hair
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Whether she's wearing heavily cut-out dresses or velvet skirts in summer, Jennifer Lopez always holds our attention. This weekend, for a business meeting with her longtime manager, Benny Medina, Lopez wore a Valentino runway look combining structured workwear pieces with fun metallics.

Taken from Valentino's Pre-Fall 2026 RTW collection, the Hustlers actress's outfit features a long gray pinstripe blazer with a white collar and a black and white polka-dot pussy bow in place of a tie. Defying expectation, the smart blazer is paired with a floral, lightly-pleated skirt, constructed from a shimmery metallic material.

The contrast between the fitted blazer and the shimmering skirt makes Lopez's workwear choice seriously striking.

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Jennifer Lopez wearing a business-like Valentino outfit with the suede bag trend, flipping her golden brown hair

Jennifer Lopez wearing a Valentino Pre-Fall 2026 RTW outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

As if her Valentino ensemble wasn't exciting enough on its own, Lopez accessorized the look with Spring 2027's burgeoning velvet bag trend.

Notably, the "I'm Real" singer appeared to be carrying a Saint Laurent Kate Clutch on Chain in Black Velvet, which retails for $3,200. The sleek bag features "a cord strap with passementerie tassels for shoulder carry," per the official website, and perfectly fits into the forthcoming Spring 2027 craze.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a business-like Valentino outfit with the suede bag trend, flipping her golden brown hair

Jennifer Lopez carrying a Saint Laurent bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Finally, Lopez wore a pair of oversized sunglasses and Saint Laurent's Lee Patent Leather Slingback Pumps in Brown Leather, featuring a gold heel. She was most definitely ready for the business meeting.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.