Jennifer Lopez Means Business in a Runway-Ready Valentino Look and One of Spring 2027's Biggest Bag Trends

Taken from Valentino's Pre-Fall 2026 RTW collection, the Hustlers actress's outfit features a long gray pinstripe blazer with a white collar and a black and white polka-dot pussy bow in place of a tie. Defying expectation, the smart blazer is paired with a floral, lightly-pleated skirt, constructed from a shimmery metallic material.
The contrast between the fitted blazer and the shimmering skirt makes Lopez's workwear choice seriously striking.
As if her Valentino ensemble wasn't exciting enough on its own, Lopez accessorized the look with Spring 2027's burgeoning velvet bag trend.
Notably, the "I'm Real" singer appeared to be carrying a Saint Laurent Kate Clutch on Chain in Black Velvet, which retails for $3,200. The sleek bag features "a cord strap with passementerie tassels for shoulder carry," per the official website, and perfectly fits into the forthcoming Spring 2027 craze.
Saint Laurent
Kate Clutch on Chain in Velvet
Finally, Lopez wore a pair of oversized sunglasses and Saint Laurent's Lee Patent Leather Slingback Pumps in Brown Leather, featuring a gold heel. She was most definitely ready for the business meeting.
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