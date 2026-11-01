Angel Reese Hops on the Furry Slipper Shoes Trend in Chanel for Game 7 of the WNBA Finals

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The Atlanta Dream may have lost the 2026
WNBA Final to the Golden State Valkyries, but that can't detract from Angel Reese's impeccable style, both on and off the court. While Reese's team are likely mourning their loss, the icon hopped on a particularly cozy trend that's sure to be popular as the weather gets colder.
Ahead of the game, Reese was spotted wearing a pair of
fluffy slippers, which appeared to be Chanel's sold-out Shearling CC Flat Mules in Black.
Luckily, the fashion house's Coco Neige 2026 Collection includes Shearling Lambskin Mules in
Dark Gray or White, retailing for $2,150, for anyone hoping to replicate Reese's chic and cozy look. Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Reese kept her pre-game outfit casual, pairing some sporty light gray pants with a long-sleeved white
Chanel top, featuring partially sheer sleeves.
Meanwhile, the WNBA star appeared to be carrying a Chanel
Maxi Flap Bag constructed from Crocodile Embossed Calfskin and Silver-Tone Metal in Khaki, which is available to shop for a cool $10,400.
Angel Reese arriving for Game 7 of the WNBA Finals.
(Image credit: Copyright 2026 NBAE/Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Following her team's loss, Reese told reporters (via the
), "It is tough in the moment, but we'll be back. And I always say, 'Delayed not denied.'" Washington Times
Angel Reese wearing her Reebok x Barbie Angel Reese 1 sneakers.
(Image credit: Copyright 2026 NBAE/ Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Reebok X Barbie
Angel Reese 1
On the court, the star player wore her Reebok x Barbie Angel Reese 1 sneaker collaboration, which pairs a white sneaker with cut-outs and neon pink details.
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Reese's team might have lost this year, but they'll most definitely be back.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Angel Reese
BEARPAW
Sheepskin Slipper
Holland Cooper
Shearling Slipper
Dearfoams
Fireside Slipper
Free People
Loafer Slippers
Tory Burch
Croc-Embossed Bag
Frances Valentine
Jackie Croc Bag
Frances Valentine
Skip Croc Tote
Tory Burch
Mini Eleanor Satchel