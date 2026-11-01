Angel Reese Hops on the Furry Slipper Shoes Trend in Chanel for Game 7 of the WNBA Finals

She styled her fluffy footwear with a $10,400 Chanel bag.

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Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game against the Golden State Valkyries during Game Seven of the 2026 WNBA Finals on October 31, 2026 at Chase Center
(Image credit: Copyright 2026 NBAE/Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)
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The Atlanta Dream may have lost the 2026 WNBA Final to the Golden State Valkyries, but that can't detract from Angel Reese's impeccable style, both on and off the court. While Reese's team are likely mourning their loss, the icon hopped on a particularly cozy trend that's sure to be popular as the weather gets colder.

Ahead of the game, Reese was spotted wearing a pair of fluffy slippers, which appeared to be Chanel's sold-out Shearling CC Flat Mules in Black.

Luckily, the fashion house's Coco Neige 2026 Collection includes Shearling Lambskin Mules in Dark Gray or White, retailing for $2,150, for anyone hoping to replicate Reese's chic and cozy look.

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Reese kept her pre-game outfit casual, pairing some sporty light gray pants with a long-sleeved white Chanel top, featuring partially sheer sleeves.

Meanwhile, the WNBA star appeared to be carrying a Chanel Maxi Flap Bag constructed from Crocodile Embossed Calfskin and Silver-Tone Metal in Khaki, which is available to shop for a cool $10,400.

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game against the Golden State Valkyries during Game Seven of the 2026 WNBA Finals on October 31, 2026 at Chase Center

Angel Reese arriving for Game 7 of the WNBA Finals.

(Image credit: Copyright 2026 NBAE/Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Following her team's loss, Reese told reporters (via the Washington Times), "It is tough in the moment, but we'll be back. And I always say, 'Delayed not denied.'"

Atlanta Dream dribbles the ball during the game against the Atlanta Dream during Game Seven of the 2026 WNBA Finals on October 31, 2026 at Chase Center

Angel Reese wearing her Reebok x Barbie Angel Reese 1 sneakers.

(Image credit: Copyright 2026 NBAE/ Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

On the court, the star player wore her Reebok x Barbie Angel Reese 1 sneaker collaboration, which pairs a white sneaker with cut-outs and neon pink details.

Reese's team might have lost this year, but they'll most definitely be back.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Angel Reese

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.