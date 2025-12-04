It's dangerous to head into holiday party season without a shelf stocked specifically with hosiery. Nylons, statement socks, or colorful tights can be look-savers this time of year, especially in chilly forecasts. They don't need to stretch past your hips either—sometimes, all your outfit requires is a simple pair of knee-high socks.

Amanda Seyfried respects the saying power of festive socks, as proven by her latest press tour 'fit. The actor is currently in New York City with Sydney Sweeney promoting their upcoming book-to-movie adaptation, The Housemaid. Since her arrival on December 1, Seyfried's debuted six seasonal looks, most of which boasted Valentino tags. On Dec. 3, Seyfried returned to the street style circuit in another Valentino select: a collared, thigh-grazing cape crafted from crimson red wool. She buttoned it completely, while her arms laced through cutouts on each waist. Yellow gold "V" emblems atop four tiered pockets confirmed its ID.

Seyfried layered a T-shirt-style Valentino mini underneath. The Italian label's celebrity-beloved DeVain bag appeared front and center. She's the latest star—following Dakota Johnson, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Hannah Einbinder, and Chase Sui Wonders—to carry the enveloped Pre-Fall 2025 purse in recent weeks. But the statement accessory really worth unpacking came layered beneath her black pointed-toe pumps.

Amanda Seyfried was spotted in NYC wearing the holiday season's ultimate statement socks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seyfried could've left her legs bare. Instead, she slipped on knee-high socks from Wolford, ringing up for $50. Black yarn created a partially-sheer, lace pattern, stretching from thick calf cuffs to velvet matte toes. Wolford tights have popped up on Miley Cyrus, Elizabeth Olsen, and Jennie Kim in recent months, but few have tried textured renditions like Seyfried.

The Mamma Mia star coupled her socks with suede Jimmy Choo pumps. Khaite x Oliver Peoples sunglasses in a cat-eye silhouette ended the singular accessory color story.

Seyfried is a loyal statement stockings supporter. The Wolford pair marked her second knee-highs of the season. At the Savannah Film Festival in Oct. 2025, she coordinated gray socks with patent leather loafers, both from Miu Miu's catalog. Unlike her Wolfords, they retail for $440.

Shop her $440 Miu Mius from Oct. 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before holiday parties dominate your calendar, make sure you have semi-sheer nylons, a patterned pair, and knee-high socks aplenty in your closet. Seyfried sure does. Shop the options below to create your starter pack.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors