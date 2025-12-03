We're entering the home stretch of the year, which means it's my favorite time of year. My inbox is swimming in holiday party invites, and while it's easy to RSVP "yes" to them all, coming up with cocktail attire for each is a different story. This year, I'm making my life easier by shopping the new-in sections at H&M and Zara.

My dream holiday outfits aren't stuffy or boring. They're full of different textures, colors, and silhouettes, making holiday outfits fun. It seems that two of my favorite retailers—H&M and Zara—got the memo. The latest collections from both brands are full of lavish faux fur coats, party tops, chic black dresses, and rich-looking accessories.

I know I'm not the only one with a busy social calendar. To get your festive looks in order, keep scrolling. I've rounded up my favorite party-ready finds at H&M and Zara to serve as your outfit inspiration. Plenty of these eveningwear picks work for daytime, too—it's a win-win.