Zara and H&M's New Holiday Collections Are My Hack to a Richer-Looking Winter Wardrobe
From luxe faux fur coats to chic black dresses.
We're entering the home stretch of the year, which means it's my favorite time of year. My inbox is swimming in holiday party invites, and while it's easy to RSVP "yes" to them all, coming up with cocktail attire for each is a different story. This year, I'm making my life easier by shopping the new-in sections at H&M and Zara.
My dream holiday outfits aren't stuffy or boring. They're full of different textures, colors, and silhouettes, making holiday outfits fun. It seems that two of my favorite retailers—H&M and Zara—got the memo. The latest collections from both brands are full of lavish faux fur coats, party tops, chic black dresses, and rich-looking accessories.
I know I'm not the only one with a busy social calendar. To get your festive looks in order, keep scrolling. I've rounded up my favorite party-ready finds at H&M and Zara to serve as your outfit inspiration. Plenty of these eveningwear picks work for daytime, too—it's a win-win.
You could wear a simple outfit with this furry jacket and still look like a million bucks.
You can't go wrong with a little black dress for your next special occasion.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.