Two distinct sections make up the "bottoms" portion of my closet. One side offers what I like to call "real pants." Think 2026 trends like cigarette jeans, capris, or cargo pants. The other side is full of "pretend pants" like leggings—which are getting a daytime rebrand with help from celebrities' best leggings outfits.

I used to believe I was breaking some cardinal rule wearing leggings beyond the gym. But Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna recently opened my eyes: Just because the workout staples are skintight and made of spandex doesn't mean the right separates can't spruce them up. My ultimate off-duty muse, Lawrence, took her leggings and Ugg boots from cozy to oh-so chic with a $33,000 The Row bag. Soon after, Rihanna followed suit with a $46,000 Louis Vuitton Speedy stacked over a split-hem style. (Surprisingly, I didn’t have this less-than-skintight silhouette yet.)

It's not just that celebrities' leggings outfits are more elevated than workout wear. They're more colorful, too. Elsa Hosk and Cardi B have pulled off powder pink and polka-dotted pairs, respectively. Cardi's brown-and-white leggings earned extra style points for taking on the stirrup trend, too.

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Not only am I wearing leggings a lot more, my entire perspective on the divisive bottoms has changed: Their styling potential stretches far beyond sports bras and sneakers. I can wear them with my most expensive handbag (à la J.Law) or rare Chanel ballet flats (like Hosk). Keep scrolling to see how today’s pro-leggings-as-pants stars are styling them. Then, treat yourself to a new pair or two.

Jennifer Lawrence's Leggings Outfit

Jennifer Lawrence started the year strong in leggings, Ugg boots, and a $33,000 The Row bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Row's croc, burgundy-colored Lady might be the most versatile bag in Lawrence's collection. So far, she's worn it with lace skirts, a T-shirt and jeans, and in Jan. 2026, Alo Yoga's High-Waist Airlift Legging. The black pair looked more like tights beneath her four-figure The Row coat, but Ugg boots returned them to their comfort-first roots.

Rihanna's Leggings Outfit

Rihanna took her leggings and Louis Vuitton Speedy out to dinner in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gone are the days of only wearing leggings with sneaker trends. On Jan. 20, Rihanna's split-hem pair proved they can elevate hot ticket-item heels, too. The Grammy winner's favorite snakeskin stilettos from Amina Muaddi slithered out from beneath her leggings' extra-long legs, much like a tiger-print pair did with jeans that same week.

The leggings reached a new level of luxe once a Dior by Jonathan Anderson cardigan, $46,000 Louis Vuitton Speedy, and John Galliano fur stole joined her night-out mix. Even better: Her leggings were likely her outfit's most wallet-friendly find.

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Amanda Seyfried's Capri Leggings Outfit

Amanda Seyfried dressed up capri leggings in head-to-toe Chloé. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was only a matter of time before leggings joined celebrities' red carpet rotations. I just didn't expect them to be in capri form. On Feb. 17, Amanda Seyfried promoted The Testament of Ann Lee in calf-hugging Chloé capris, made from the same stretchy fabric as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid's black pairs.

Kourtney Kardashian's Capri Leggings Outfit

Kourtney Kardashian posed for Instagram in capri leggings and Miu Miu ballet flats. (Image credit: @kourtneykardash)

A preference for capris over full-length leggings must run in the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kourtney Kardashian typically keeps the streetwear scene at bay, but her skintight capris and matching Miu Miu ballet flats looked too good to stay off Instagram. Her vintage-looking leather bomber jacket ensured the set didn't read too dance studio-ready.

Shay Mitchell's Split-Hem Leggings Outfit

Shay Mitchell traded tennis-core for leggings and high-vamp flats. (Image credit: @shaymitchell)

In her March 1 Instagram post, Shay Mitchell revealed she's a sucker for split-hem leggings, just like Rihanna. Then, two of spring's buzziest hero items—graphic tees and high-vamp flats—added her leggings look to Pinterest boards all over. I could see Rihanna in the same exact set, down to the pointy flats.

Elsa Hosk's Leggings Outfit

Elsa Hosk posed for IG in pink leggings and matching Chanel flats. (Image credit: @elsahosk)

Have I ever worn Chanel cap-toe flats to Pilates? Not beneath my grippy socks. But I've already taken two workout classes in Elsa Hosk's "vintage pink" matching set from Alo Yoga. The cropped crewneck usually comes off by my first water break, but catch me in her Airlift Leggings from the first downward dog to my post-Pilates grocery run.

Cardi B's Stirrup Leggings Outfit

Of course Cardi B pulled off stirrup leggings, no problem. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé first put me onto the stirrup leggings trend on Super Bowl LX Sunday, but this season, Cardi B got me back in the saddle. On March 23, she livened up my middle school uniform (dresses over leggings) with brown-and-white polka-dot pieces from Rowen Rose. The theme even stretched beyond her cotton-blend leggings and onto a matching, mod-inspired headband.

Kaia Gerber's Leggings Outfit

Kaia Gerber copied my usual leggings look, down to the New Balances. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Is it too predictable to pair black leggings with New Balance sneakers? I thought so, until Kaia Gerber coupled Alo's Airlift Leggings, New Balance 530s, and a cozy fleece with her Gucci Jackie 1961 Bag. The $3,450 shoulder style goes everywhere with the 24-year-old, including industry parties, dinners with her VIP parents, and daily errand runs. But to me, it looks the most effortless alongside the $134 leggings.