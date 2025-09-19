Katie Holmes brought the New York Fashion Week festivities from Manhattan an hour north to Tarrytown. On September 18, two days after NYFW ended, she RSVP-ed "yes" to the launch party for Barbour's collaboration with Tuckernuck.

The British outerwear label swapped a sleek sky-rise for Blue Hill Farm, a five-star bed and breakfast. Everything about the invite-only bash screamed autumn, including the decor, the location, and the dress code. (It was literally within walking distance of Sleepy Hollow.) Holmes clearly understood the assignment: She brought back fall 2024's barn jacket trend.

Since Barbour is famous for their London-ready toppers, Holmes obviously styled one of their best-sellers. She went with a black, diamond-quilted jacket, featuring both zip-up and button closures. Its shiny exterior (and $598 price tag) made it slightly more elevated than average barn jackets—they're usually crafted from waxed cotton or canvas. However, the corduroy collar was classic barn jacket-core.

Katie Holmes revived 2024's barn jacket trend at the Barbour x Tuckernuck bash. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Even in the heart of New York, Holmes's street style has always had a country-ish charm. So, she looked right at home inside the Barbour x Tuckernuck event. The Dawson's Creek alum layered a white T-shirt and a denim button-down underneath her padded coat. Both staples came directly from her personal closet, I presume. Zoom in and you'll see burgundy straps, belonging to her leather purse, atop her shoulder.

Holmes's jeans collection would've thrived in upstate New York. This time, however, she wore black pleated pants. They tapped into fall's wide-leg trouser trend, which Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber already co-signed. Perhaps she's saving her light-wash denim for another day. To finish, Holmes slipped on pointed brown boots.

This time last year, Holmes helped pioneer the barn jacket trend, alongside Bieber, Alexa Chung, and even Martha Stewart. They were inspired by Prada, Loewe, and Alexander McQueen collections during the Spring and Fall 2024 circuits. If anyone can bring the once-Princess Diana essential back for round two—more like three or four—it's Holmes.

