J.Crew's New Collection Highlights Spring's Most-Coveted Classics
My shoppies have been cured.
I don't know about you, but I have a serious case of the "shoppies"—the sudden urge to reset my wardrobe with new purchases—now that spring is here. One hit of 60-degree-weather-induced dopamine to my system and poof! I find myself lingering in the new-in section at my nearest J.Crew. The brand's spring collection (and accompanying catalogue) just dropped, and it might just be the cure I was looking for.
Where the brand's pre-spring collection focused primarily on a specific CBK-inspired style sensibility, this new collection blends that East Coast look with Western flair. Bandanas and woven hats sit alongside preppy navy-and-white pieces, accented by colorful floral details and vibrant shades of moss green and cool blue.
The staples are all there—the collection is not short on denim and lightweight knitwear, but that's why it works. J.Crew is not the brand to follow trends outright. Instead, everything feels modern and fresh, but viewed through the brand's very specific lens. It makes it the perfect place to return to as you grow your wardrobe over the years, and the ideal starting point if you're at the start of a closet revamp. Ahead, I've rounded up every worth-it find.
If you already have white linen pants, try this peachy striped pair.
Spring jackets are my favorite category to shop.
An everyday-ready dress in spring's trendiest shade? I'm a fan.
I think no knitwear rotation is complete without a cable-knit pick.
Or, style this pin-tucked top with a pair of dark-wash jeans for the office.
