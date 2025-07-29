Bella Hadid's $150 Lacy White Mango Dress Proves She's Tightening the Reins on Her Horse Girl Era

Bella Hadid&#039;s country-ified aesthetic took a bohemian turn with a lacy little white dress and cowboy boots
Believe it or not, it's only been a year (and some change) since Bella Hadid fully embraced her horse girl roots. You might've expected the supermodel to loosen the reins and experiment with another aesthetic by now (as most It girls do). However, Hadid's style only gets more country-ified by the day.

On July 28, Hadid was spotted at a friend's baby shower in Los Angeles wearing her finest Western-wear. First, she channeled lingerie dressing in a lacy slip dress, courtesy of Mango. The $150 slip was country-chic personified, complete with a plunging camisole bodice, sheer paneling, and pleated buttons down the back.

With any other shoes (think ballet flats or flip-flops), it would've felt right up Jennifer Lawrence's alley. By choosing sun-soaked cowboy boots from Shyanne, the LWD leaned more rodeo-ready, instead of on-the-go New Yorker.

While out in L.A., Bella Hadid looked every bit a horse girl in a lacy LWD and cowboy boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

If you thought her baby shower set was cowboy-coded, wait until you see Hadid's next outfit. A few hours later, the horseback rider jetted from L.A. to Texas for an equestrian competition. She looked primed for the rodeo in a Western button-down from Wrangler, tucked into dark-wash jeans and suede chaps. For the full horse girl effect, Hadid popped on an ivory cowboy hat, plus a leather belt with an oversize silver buckle—presumably a vintage find.

A few hours later, Bella Hadid arrived in Texas wearing her finest rodeo attire

A few hours later, Bella arrived in Texas wearing her finest rodeo attire.

(Image credit: @bellahadid)

Hadid's L.A. look combines everything we love about Western-wear without going full competition mode: statement boots, suede accents, and a flowy maxi dress. It's giving undercover horse girl—a more subdued homage for cowgirls in training.

