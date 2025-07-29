Bella Hadid's $150 Lacy White Mango Dress Proves She's Tightening the Reins on Her Horse Girl Era
This boho-equestrian find somehow hasn't sold out.
Believe it or not, it's only been a year (and some change) since Bella Hadid fully embraced her horse girl roots. You might've expected the supermodel to loosen the reins and experiment with another aesthetic by now (as most It girls do). However, Hadid's style only gets more country-ified by the day.
On July 28, Hadid was spotted at a friend's baby shower in Los Angeles wearing her finest Western-wear. First, she channeled lingerie dressing in a lacy slip dress, courtesy of Mango. The $150 slip was country-chic personified, complete with a plunging camisole bodice, sheer paneling, and pleated buttons down the back.
With any other shoes (think ballet flats or flip-flops), it would've felt right up Jennifer Lawrence's alley. By choosing sun-soaked cowboy boots from Shyanne, the LWD leaned more rodeo-ready, instead of on-the-go New Yorker.
Now, a moment for Hadid's accessories, which hinted her horse girl style is taking a retro turn. First, she channeled summer's suede bag trend with a brown '70s-inspired tote. She's the latest star to endorse an earlier start to suede season, alongside Lawrence, Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Dua Lipa. Hadid's carry-all mimicked the same shape, slouch, and shade as the Valentino bag she debuted on March 25, however, it was noticeably missing the silver studs.
As for her sunglasses, Hadid's loyalties usually lie with oval-shaped black shades straight out of the early aughts. This time, though, she upped the '70s boho theme with yellow-tinted wire sunglasses. They complemented her oversize hoop earrings and nostalgic enamel bangle bracelets.
If you thought her baby shower set was cowboy-coded, wait until you see Hadid's next outfit. A few hours later, the horseback rider jetted from L.A. to Texas for an equestrian competition. She looked primed for the rodeo in a Western button-down from Wrangler, tucked into dark-wash jeans and suede chaps. For the full horse girl effect, Hadid popped on an ivory cowboy hat, plus a leather belt with an oversize silver buckle—presumably a vintage find.
Hadid's L.A. look combines everything we love about Western-wear without going full competition mode: statement boots, suede accents, and a flowy maxi dress. It's giving undercover horse girl—a more subdued homage for cowgirls in training.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.