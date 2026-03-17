Since Zoë Kravitz skipped the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, I've wondered where she and Harry Styles would pop up next. Instead of returning to Rome after Styles hosted Saturday Night Live, the power couple remained in New York City. On March 16, Kravitz and Styles blended in with New Yorkers in two It items that just won't quit: the barn jacket trend and Adidas Sambas sneakers, respectively.

Paparazzi spotted the fashion girl and guy during their mid-afternoon walk, despite both wearing winter-to-spring beanies. Kravitz, for one, bundled up with an elongated take on winter 2024's barn coat craze. Contrary to Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber's cropped, function-first versions, Kravitz's army green chore coat was more trench-adjacent. It featured the familiar flat collar—in a slightly deeper shade of green—except with buttons that cascaded to a calf-length hem. Black trousers and matching chunky sneakers emerged from beneath the outerwear staple.

The Caught Stealing actor elevated her part-sporty, part-English country-side set with cool-girl accessories, including The Row's brown Ingrid Bag. To finish, The Row's oval Ella Sunglasses hid behind Kravitz's blue bucket hat's rim.

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Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles were spotted in NYC wearing the barn jacket trend and Adidas Sambas, respectively. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

It seems Styles's girlfriend pulled his barn jacket out of retirement, too. He zipped a navy blue version over a charcoal gray hoodie. Then, he coordinated black, wide-leg sweatpants to what appear to be Adidas Samba Decons. The black-and-white sneakers mirrored the Samba silhouette you know and love, just with lighter rubber soles. (Kravitz's Sambas were last seen in April 2025 with the original dark brown soles.) Styles's slim shoes debuted in June 2023, making them tricky to track down. But if you're lucky, your size is almost 50 percent-off on Revolve.

adidas Originals Samba Decon Sneaker $83 at REVOLVE

Kravitz has showcased quite the outerwear collection this season, one that Styles keeps up with. This month alone, she's worn a classic black wrap, a khaki trench, a fur-trimmed Penny Lane, and a custom Conner Ives robe at the SNL after-party. I, for one, will be studying (and copying) her winter-to-spring switches as closely as her boyfriend.

Shop Coats Inspired by Zoë Kravitz