Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Put a Power-Couple Twist on the Barn Jacket Trend and Adidas Sambas Sneakers
The staples everyone loves look so much cooler.
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Since Zoë Kravitz skipped the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, I've wondered where she and Harry Styles would pop up next. Instead of returning to Rome after Styles hosted Saturday Night Live, the power couple remained in New York City. On March 16, Kravitz and Styles blended in with New Yorkers in two It items that just won't quit: the barn jacket trend and Adidas Sambas sneakers, respectively.
Paparazzi spotted the fashion girl and guy during their mid-afternoon walk, despite both wearing winter-to-spring beanies. Kravitz, for one, bundled up with an elongated take on winter 2024's barn coat craze. Contrary to Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber's cropped, function-first versions, Kravitz's army green chore coat was more trench-adjacent. It featured the familiar flat collar—in a slightly deeper shade of green—except with buttons that cascaded to a calf-length hem. Black trousers and matching chunky sneakers emerged from beneath the outerwear staple.
The Caught Stealing actor elevated her part-sporty, part-English country-side set with cool-girl accessories, including The Row's brown Ingrid Bag. To finish, The Row's oval Ella Sunglasses hid behind Kravitz's blue bucket hat's rim.Article continues below
It seems Styles's girlfriend pulled his barn jacket out of retirement, too. He zipped a navy blue version over a charcoal gray hoodie. Then, he coordinated black, wide-leg sweatpants to what appear to be Adidas Samba Decons. The black-and-white sneakers mirrored the Samba silhouette you know and love, just with lighter rubber soles. (Kravitz's Sambas were last seen in April 2025 with the original dark brown soles.) Styles's slim shoes debuted in June 2023, making them tricky to track down. But if you're lucky, your size is almost 50 percent-off on Revolve.
Kravitz has showcased quite the outerwear collection this season, one that Styles keeps up with. This month alone, she's worn a classic black wrap, a khaki trench, a fur-trimmed Penny Lane, and a custom Conner Ives robe at the SNL after-party. I, for one, will be studying (and copying) her winter-to-spring switches as closely as her boyfriend.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.