Sorry, Sambas—Camila Cabello's New Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale and So Overlooked

I completely underestimated the sneakerhead side of Camila Cabello. In true celebrity fashion, her shoe rack is stocked with Adidas Sambas. But this summer, she widened her horizons to the brand's leopard-print Taekwondos and, most recently, a new-to-me pair of slim sneakers.

Name any best-selling Adidas sneaker, and chances are, I have it. Even so, Cabello might be more loyal to the athletic label than I am. On August 12, she traded Sambas, Taekwondos, and Tokyos for the fairly overlooked Barredo Lo sneakers.

Camila Cabello showcased her underrated Adidas Samba swap around L.A. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Cabello's low-profile pair launched earlier this year. The style resembles the Adidas Japan silhouette, with familiar features like suede T-toe boxes, perforated uppers, and slightly slanted outsoles.

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Though visually similar, the styles differ in price. With a synthetic, rather than leather, upper, the $70 Barredo Los could give the $110 Japans some wallet-friendly competition. What's more: The "Señorita" singer's exact pair is currently on sale—for $53.

Running sneakers and Sambas were Cabello's Adidas uniform back in 2019. Recently, she has been stepping outside her comfort zone. Just last month, she showcased Taekwondo sneakers on Instagram, featuring Mary Jane-inspired lacing, burgundy trim, and pony-hair leopard print. Just like the Barreda Los, the sneakerinas were a far cry from the black-and-white Sambas she once wore nonstop.

Clearly, Cabello's taste in trainers is evolving. Yours can, too—shop the Adidas Barreda sneakers below.

Shop Adidas Sneakers Inspired by Camila Cabello

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TOPICS sneakers Adidas