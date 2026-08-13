Sorry, Sambas—Camila Cabello's New Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale and So Overlooked
I owe the pop star for putting this style on my radar.
I completely underestimated the sneakerhead side of Camila Cabello. In true celebrity fashion, her shoe rack is stocked with Adidas Sambas. But this summer, she widened her horizons to the brand's leopard-print Taekwondos and, most recently, a new-to-me pair of slim sneakers.
Name any best-selling Adidas sneaker, and chances are, I have it. Even so, Cabello might be more loyal to the athletic label than I am. On August 12, she traded Sambas, Taekwondos, and Tokyos for the fairly overlooked Barredo Lo sneakers.
Cabello's low-profile pair launched earlier this year. The style resembles the Adidas Japan silhouette, with familiar features like suede T-toe boxes, perforated uppers, and slightly slanted outsoles.
Though visually similar, the styles differ in price. With a synthetic, rather than leather, upper, the $70 Barredo Los could give the $110 Japans some wallet-friendly competition. What's more: The "Señorita" singer's exact pair is currently on sale—for $53.
Running sneakers and Sambas were Cabello's Adidas uniform back in 2019. Recently, she has been stepping outside her comfort zone. Just last month, she showcased Taekwondo sneakers on Instagram, featuring Mary Jane-inspired lacing, burgundy trim, and pony-hair leopard print. Just like the Barreda Los, the sneakerinas were a far cry from the black-and-white Sambas she once wore nonstop.
Clearly, Cabello's taste in trainers is evolving. Yours can, too—shop the Adidas Barreda sneakers below.
Shop Adidas Sneakers Inspired by Camila Cabello
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.