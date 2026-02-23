Right now, New York-based fashion girls are watching the 20th inch of snow cover Central Park, wondering when (if ever) spring will come. Emotionally, we're more than ready to break out flowy, relaxed Bermuda shorts seen on Fashion Month's recent Fall 2026 runways. In reality, bottoms this shape are better suited for below-the-equator front-row regulars, like Margot Robbie in Australia on February 22. (That is, until the snow melts.)

Once stylist Andrew Mukamal posted an Instagram carousel of every Wuthering Heights press tour look, fans assumed Robbie would return to street style hiding. On the contrary: She walked the Sydney TropFest red carpet in a naked Chanel dress on February 22. Hours later at the airport, she absorbed the last bits of her home country's summer in the same Fall 2026 trend on NYC editors' minds: Bermuda shorts.

Robbie sourced Australian label Beare Park for a black $110 Crew Neck and $307 Carmen Shorts, featuring wide legs for maximum in-flight comfort. A ribbed collar and elasticized waistband were the only features that actually hugged her body. Otherwise, the rest—including oversize bell sleeves and basketball-like legs—suspended in mid-air. Beare Park sells the matching set together for $417; every size in her charcoal-gray shade sold out.

Margot Robbie arrived at Sydney's airport in a matching Bermuda shorts set. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Robbie already checked her Chanel-filled luggage, but her airport 'fit wasn't completely devoid of Matthieu Blazy designs. She carried the creative director's reissued, quilted shoulder bag, featuring a top-flap, east-west body. The unreleased style marked her third purse from Blazy's reign, joining the Preppy Coco and burgundy top-flap bags.

Mesh ballet flats from Alaïa, on the other hand, have dominated Robbie's style since 2024. Seeing the sheer, $950 beige Mary Janes out and about was bittersweet for fashion editors reporting from New York City's current blizzard: East Coasters won't have a chance to wear them any time soon. However, it's good to see celebrities aren't over the Spring 2024 It-shoe just yet.

It's a relief NYC's frozen tundra didn't hit during New York Fashion Week: Runway show guests would've been forced to forgo the anti-winter Bermuda shorts trend. The bottoms are always front-row regulars in September's Spring/Summer circuit. But last week, Fall 2026 showgoers in every corner of the city dug knee-length Bermudas out of storage.

New Yorkers especially adored styling them within a matching set, with winter-worthy outerwear up top. Even Brooke Shields got the Bermuda memo at the Calvin Klein show on Feb. 13. Her trouser-inspired pair by Calvin Klein complemented a belted black blazer, a peekaboo necktie, and knee-high leather boots.

An editor styled Bermuda shorts with a matching zip-up at NYFW. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another NYFW showgoer winter-ified the Bermuda shorts revival in wool. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooke Shields gave Bermuda shorts a front-row close-up at Calvin Klein. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ulla Johnson debuted similar outfit formulas on the Fall 2026 catwalk. In London, British designer Joseph picked up where Johnson left off with pinstripe pairs in workwear neutrals.

See Ulla Johnson's Bermuda shorts on the Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Joseph brought Bermuda shorts to London Fashion Week last weekend. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If you're reading this from the East Coast, Bermuda shorts are probably the furthest bottoms from your mind. Sweatpants, pajamas, or even snow pants are more essential mid-blizzard. Even so, daydreaming about styling Robbie-coded shorts could be the mood boost you need right now. Manifest warmer weather by shopping the curated edit below.

Shop the Bermuda Shorts Trend Inspired by Margot Robbie