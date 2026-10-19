Shop the $75 Victoria's Secret Bra Bella Hadid Wore to the Fashion Show After-Party

At the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, lingerie reigned on and off the runway. Bella Hadid, for example, started the evening in garters and bras, before trading for a little black dress at the star-studded after-party. While it was the supermodel's most modest fashion moment of the evening, it still featured a Victoria's Secret bra.
Her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, accessorized the post-show serve with pointy black pumps, Prada sunglasses, and a bejeweled coin purse. But Hadid couldn't wait to take her Victoria's Secret souvenir, the Angel Shine Push-Up Bra, for a spin.
The supermodel's return to the runway was kept secret until she opened the show. On the runway, Hadid debuted two balconette bras: one was neon green with pastel floral embroidery and the other, a simple white style that easily could've been on loan from her personal intimates drawer. For the after-party, she sampled the underwire that almost every Angel showcased backstage.
For the afters, Hadid layered the Angel Shine Push-Up Bra beneath her barely-there LBD. The ultra-padded underwire style comes in pink and black—Hadid chose the latter to complement her noir look. Rhinestone fringe dangled from between each memory foam cup, shimmering beneath Hadid's semi-sheer lace.
Victoria's Secret
Angel Shine Push-Up Bra
It's a brand-new bra, but if you tuned into the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (orMarie Claire's coverage of it), you know it's already an Angel-approved pick. New and veteran Angels wore the bra beneath pink satin robes (you know the ones), while sitting in Pat McGrath's makeup chair. Everyone from Joan Smalls and Vittoria Ceretti to Irina Shayk and Iris Law styled the same push-up style.
Almost 24 hours later, the exact black bra is still available to shop for $75. With its delicate embellishment, the Angel Shine style seems to be the most wallet-friendly Fantasy Bra on the market. (Kylie Jenner's was $50 million.)
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The Angel Shine Push-Up Bra wasn't the only "available now" bra to appear at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Hadid's white FlexFactor Lightly Lined Balconette Bra retails for $55, too. So, upgrade your underwear drawer with the fresh-from-the-catwalk finds below.
Shop the Best Bras of the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.