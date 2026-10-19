After the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Irina Shayk Swaps Wings for Thong-Baring Sheer Pants

Every element of her less-is-more look could've starred in the runway show, specifically the suede, chocolate brown bralette and the transparent organza pants. Yes, her bottoms were burgundy, but the perfect-for-fall shade did nothing to cover Shayk's beige G-string thong. In fact, from the back, the trousers-and-thong combo looked even riskier than some styles from the fashion show proper.
To finish her late-night look, Shayk accessorized with a teeny-tiny, leopard print clutch and pointy burgundy pumps.
Though she's long been a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show mainstay, Shayk doesn't reserve her most daring fashion moments exclusively for the runway. Back in 2023, she turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival in a nearly invisible Gucci dress, which showcased her double-G-branded lingerie. Shayk paired the nearly-nude look with semi-sheer gloves, extra-long socks, and a bedazzled choker necklace, too.
At the same Cannes Film Festival (this was before the naked dress ban), Shayk sourced Mowalola for another stripped-back design. Mowalola Ogunlesi, the Nigerian designer behind the label, loaned her a leather look from the Fall 2023 collection. It featured a criss-cross bra top and a matching mermaid skirt. Its waistband swooped as low as her after-party pants, but it wasn't see-through in the slightest.
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While the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is the safest venue for sheer styling, Shayk will do it anywhere, anytime. And you can, too—just shop the transparent pant styles below.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.