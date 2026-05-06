Partying the night away at the 2026 Met Gala gave Vittoria Ceretti a free pass to wear pajamas the next day. Alas, the Italian supermodel didn't take up the offer literally—but her post-Gala ballet flats and Spring 2026 dress trend were as close to PJs as possible.

About 12 hours after she wore black to the Met Gala, Ceretti continued the color story with a Marc Jacobs spaghetti strap midi dress. The satin slip—specifically its cascading buttons, bow-topped straps, and ruffled hem—felt as effortless as an after-hours nightgown. White scalloped lace modernized the silhouette to spring trend status. Floral trim decorated the straps, V-neck, empire waist, and knee-grazing hem.

Vittoria Ceretti was spotted after the Met Gala in a Spring 2026 dress trend and ballet flats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The lace placement is almost identical to a pink slip dress Jennifer Lopez styled in February. (That same week, contributor Irina Grechko called the trend "spring’s most wearable way to tap into the season’s ongoing nakedness theme.") J.Lo coupled her LoveShackFancy maxi with stilettos, while Ceretti embraced the look's elevated pajama-esque poise.

Article continues below

Marc Jacobs Black Satin Lace Slip Midi Dress CA$530 at SSENSE

Ceretti also gave her soles some slack after posing in four-inch Amina Muaddi pumps all night long. She chose black ballet flats from Kaia Gerber's favorite brand, Repetto. At first glance, you might assume they're the Camille Flats Gerber wears on repeat. Not quite. The Lilouhs feature almond-shaped toes, significantly lower heels, and higher vamps beneath the bows. Plus, they cost $20 less.

To finish, Ceretti gave her ballet flats some edge with a leather jacket, an asymmetrical shoulder bag from The Attico, and rectangular sunglasses. Her Instagram grid proves she's also worn the Repettos with white jeans, the cigarette-dyed denim trend, and multiple Chanel It bags.

Repetto Black Lilouh Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats $430 at SSENSE

It seems that celebrities only recently realized how well slip dresses and ballet flats go together. Bruna Marquezine sampled the set with Dôen and Phoebe Philo last month; Dakota Johnson packed it in her late-April Italy luggage; and Olivia Rodrigo performed on Saturday Night Live with the duo as her backup dancers. One thing's for sure, it's not your average sleepwear.

Shop Slip Dresses and Ballet Flats Inspired by Vittoria Ceretti

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors