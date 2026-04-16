I can't be the only Jennifer Lawrence fan to notice she's expanding her color palette this year. Last spring, she typically tested one splashy shade per outfit, as evidenced by her red mesh slippers or pink baseball cap. On April 16, however, she wore both of the hues in one cool-girl outfit, creating her most vibrant color combination of the season so far.

My favorite New Yorker is certainly getting in her steps this week. She's worn white cargo pants, Adidas slides, controversial clogs, a Canadian tuxedo, and now, strawberry red with peony pink. The mom-of-two took her son for a walk in a cool-toned, crimson polo, layered over sold-out, bubblegum pants from Siedrés. Each slightly-oversize style followed Lawrence's "big goes with big" rule, suggesting she sized up the collared long-sleeve to channel a rugby shirt's slouch. Then, her silver-studded bottoms mirrored a slightly-baggy, straight-leg silhouette (Lawrence's signature, no matter the pants trend).

Jennifer Lawrence was impossible to miss in the strawberry red and peony pink color combination. (Image credit: Backgrid)

But wait—J.Law's influential twists didn't stop there. Perhaps inspired by her pastel pants, she re-wore The Row's butter yellow Vincit Suede Loafers, the same slippers that brightened her white cargo pants last week. To finish, the Oscar winner covered her blonde hair with a navy blue baseball cap. That's one signature from last spring she hasn't changed.

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Jessie Buckley's Chanel gown at the 2026 Oscars first came to mind when Lawrence graced my Instagram feed. ICYMI, the newly-minted Oscar winner accepted her first Best Actress trophy in a satin strawberry bodice, draped over a chiffon, peony-tinted train.

Going back even further to Sept. 2025, Elsa Hosk coupled The Row's red Dune Sandals with a matching jacket and trousers, plus a pale pink turtleneck as her base. Around the same time, Ottolinger, Balenciaga, and Ganni added the combination to Spring 2026 fashion shows.

For Lawrence, this is just the latest chapter in her surprisingly colorful saga, following pairings of cherry red and butter yellow, turquoise and brown, purple and gray, and more. Place your bets on which color combination she'll try next, then shop her latest rendition below.

Shop Red and Pink Styles Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

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