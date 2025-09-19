During the fall 2025 runway circuit, nearly every fashion editor in media waxed poetic about the fur stole's long-awaited comeback. Now, six months later, Jennifer Lawrence is bringing their words to life.

When you envision a fur shawl, the imagery that comes to mind is likely Marilyn Monroe in the late 1950s, or more recently, Angelina Jolie at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. You probably don't picture jeans and a T-shirt. But on Sept. 19, Lawrence made a case for just that—with a five-figure The Row bag in tow.

First, she started with a plain black T-shirt—though simple, it was far from your average variety. Hers was a $520 style from The Row. Lawrence wore the pricey tee underneath a luxe black fur stole, which covered only her shoulders (a perfect half-jacket for September's uncertain weather).

A prim, floor-length skirt would've been the obvious partner for her posh fur outerwear. But Lawrence loves to keep fans on their toes, so she opted for jeans instead—her beloved drawstring jeans from La Ligne, to be specific. They're a classic, straight-leg style in a light-wash finish, with an interior drawstring for easy adjustment. A pair of toe-ring sandals peeked out from beneath their elongated hems.

The $250 bottoms are the newest addition to Lawrence's La Ligne-filled shelves. Earlier this month, they joined her sold-out Saylor Jeans, Selby Trousers, and Colby Pants. She's worn the Colbys six times now, but the Jenny Drawstrings will catch up in no time.

Jennifer Lawrence pulled off a Rihanna-inspired outfit on Sept. 18 in jeans and a fur stole. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It's not a proper Lawrence look without a rare designer bag. This time, she went with The Row's Lady, which is basically the Hermès Birkin of their luxury offerings. The top-handle bowling-style bag—which reportedly retails for $33,000—isn't available to the public.

Lawrence is a familiar face at The Row's flagship store, so she had no issue getting her hands on it, in all its alligator-embossed glory. In fact, the Hunger Games alum owns two versions: one in black and another in burgundy. The Row's similar silhouettes, like the Nina, would only set you back $4,890.

The Row Nina Small Leather Tote Bag $4,890 at Mytheresa

The look is quickly picking up steam among Hollywood's most stylish. Rihanna wore an almost identical formula last month. The pregnant star executed the look with ease, pairing a stole with a gray long-sleeve and Agolde jeans. While Lawrence chose an alligator purse, RiRi went for another up-and-coming animal print for fall: snakeskin. She carried Valentino's new Panthea bag mere days after both Anne Hathaway and Bella Hadid did.

Rihanna wore a nearly identical look a month earlier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence is certainly getting her money's worth on both The Row Lady bag and her La Ligne jeans. The fur shawl, on the other hand, has a long way to go before matching their status. Though with fall fast approaching, I'm sure it'll become a seasonal staple in no time.

