Winning a 2026 Golden Globe for her podcast, Good Hang, secured Amy Poehler an in with this award season's current class of nominees. Following Gwyneth Paltrow and Ryan Coogler, Jennifer Lawrence sat down with Poehler during January 20's episode. Their conversation covered a lot of ground, but it's the insight into Lawrence's self-proclaimed "effortless" street style that made fashion editors hit rewind.

One minute into the interview, the host revealed she was "worried about what to wear," because her guest's "style is so dope." Lawrence responded with enthusiastic gratitude, before spilling a sartorial secret or two to Poehler. How does she dress herself, specifically on the street style scene? "Very opinionated friends," who help curate her collection through "closet clean outs." (Picture Emma Stone and Dakota Johnson separating her clothes into "donate" and "keep" piles.) "I don't have a lot of excess stuff that confuses me," she told Poehler. "I think living in New York helps with that."

Lawrence "loosely" plans her everyday looks "mentally," especially when she knows she'll be photographed. The key to "present as effortless" is one golden rule: "Big goes with big," meaning "you can have baggy on the bottom and tight on the top, but you cannot ever have tight on the bottom, baggy on the top." Or else, you risk "looking like a lamp." Noted.

You'll rarely catch Lawrence in a baggy top and tight bottoms, even on her most relaxed days. Earlier this month, she utilized baggy-on-baggy dressing in her favorite leopard-print jacket from Jacquemus, wide-leg, cashmere The Row sweatpants, and turquoise Khaite ballet flats. The New Yorker's re-worn the $1,100 Jacquemus fur on multiple outings, each time with ultra-wide jeans, trousers, or joggers.

Jennifer Lawrence found a street style formula that works for her, and she's sticking to it. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence's other outerwear options—including her trusty Toteme puffer and butter yellow The Row coat—follow the baggy-on-baggy rule, too. But on the off chance she goes tight-on-tight, stylist Ryan Hastings ensures she isn't too restricted.

For instance, she arrived at a Nov. 1 Die, My Love screening in the cigarette jeans trend; a straight-leg and skinny jean hybrid. They looked sleek alongside a fitted calf-hair coat from Khaite, cinched with a thin belt above her waist. Even her ankle-strap pumps—another Khaite pull—narrowed toward the pointy toe box.

In November, Lawrence channeled skinny-on-skinny styling in head-to-toe Khaite. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This baggy (squared) hack even applies to the actor's red carpet rotation—see her Dior skirt set at the 2025 Rome Film Festival for proof. Last October, she posed for photographers in equally-oversize separates, beginning with a two-tone, V-neck long-sleeve. Her tiered, bubble-hem maxi—another piece from Jonathan Anderson's debut Spring 2026 women's show—appeared just as billowy, especially as its polka-dot tulle floated in the wind.

In October, Lawrence went the baggy-on-baggy route in full Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The hour-long conversation shifted from Lawrence's looks to her character's costume rack in Die, My Love. Poehler asked the Oscar winner how she connected with Grace, a new mother experiencing postpartum depression.

"The costumes helped with that," Lawrence said, referencing Catherine George's on-screen designs. "They move from a different place, and at first, she dresses really differently and sticks out, and then as she stays there she starts to blend in with the community."

In real life, Jennifer Lawrence's effortless outfits never blend in. Consider this your invitation to try her formula ASAP.