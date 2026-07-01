The babydoll dress trend is officially all grown up. These days, styling these feminine minis with Mary Janes is considered the obvious option—so celebrities are branching out. Weeks after Olivia Rodrigo's Dr. Martens boots gave her babydoll some edge, Daisy Edgar-Jones styled her little white McQueen dress with an avant-garde heels trend.

Designer dresses rarely get the solo spotlight on Edgar-Jones's Instagram grid, unless her photoshoot follows an award season red carpet or a fashion show. This McQueen Fall 2026 design was special, however. She didn't need any excuse—other than it was divinely adorable, and ever-so-slightly reminiscent of her Sense and Sensibility costuming—to break her unofficial rule.

Daisy Edgar-Jones modeled a new little white dress from McQueen. (Image credit: @daisyedgarjones)

Stylist Dani Michelle sourced the same designer behind Edgar-Jones's 2026 Met Gala gown for a thigh-grazing micro-mini, complete with a Queen Anne-style, sweetheart neckline. The London label delicately pleated its rose-printed fabric, which gave the petticoated skirt even more volume.

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To finish, a regal ball-and-chain connected each of the collar's peaks—no necklace needed. (The almost monarchical addition is more visible on the runway, far beyond the blanket of Edgar-Jones's beachy waves.)

Edgar-Jones offset the elegance of her LWD with the edgy corset heels trend. (Image credit: @daisyedgarjones)

Wearing ballet flats or Mary Janes with a babydoll this romantic might've been too predictable. Instead, McQueen loaned the Normal People actor (who's always on board for a style plot twist) the fall fashion show's leading hybrid shoe trend.

Corset pumps look exactly how they sound: Black, bow-tied laces replaced familiar, been there, done that leather vamps. Then, a matching eyelet pattern bordered the otherwise ivory pair's openings. To finish, half-wedge, half-stiletto heels turned black to complement the lace-up toe boxes.

During the mid-March 2026 show, a feathery crossbody bag dangled beneath the dress's cropped hemline. Edgar-Jones, on the other hand, let the dress and shoes speak for themselves.

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A model wore Edgar-Jones's LWD and heels on the McQueen Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If the name "corset pumps" rings a bell, that's because Halle Berry pulled off almost identical McQueen heels in late May. The Oscar winner's black, patent leather vamps were laced up just like Edgar-Jones's—except peep-toes and slingback straps joined the mix.

The silhouette sounds rather avant-garde, but it already earned endorsements from a slew of celebrity shoe collectors like Rihanna. Three months ago, black shoestrings secured her tomato-red Alaïa pumps for an entire six-hour dinner reservation in Paris. Meanwhile in New York City, Kylie Jenner cheered for the Knicks in neon orange, sneaker-adjacent mules from Miu Miu.

Daisy Edgar-Jones knew corset pumps were too fabulously freaky to remain hidden beneath denim trends and capri pants. McQueen's babydoll dress—and its sky-high hemline—promised they were the star of the show.

Shop Babydoll Dresses and Corset Pumps Inspired by Daisy Edgar-Jones