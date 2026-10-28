Prada's "Hottest" Bag Trend Isn't Really a Bag at All: It's a Pouch

Everyone from Alexa Chung to Elsa Hosk can't stop styling the fashion-ified sack.

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celebrities carried the Prada Wish Silk Duchesse Pouch before it became the Lyst Index&#039;s &quot;hottest&quot; product
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prada takeover at Milan Fashion Week ensured the Italian label a spot on fashion search engine Lyst's quarterly ranking of the "hottest" brands and products. However, where I expected to see a pencil skirt, there was Prada's Wish Silk Duchesse Pouch. Thanks to the hot ticket item's celebrity cheerleaders, demand for the anti-bag rose 498% during Q3 2026. Watch out, Prada pencil skirts: The "silly little pouch" trend is the new cool-girl trend in town.

The glossy drawstring design debuted on the Spring 2026 runway in black, bronze, gray, bubblegum pink, and pastel purple. The pouch featured a Prada tag at the bottom and slim leather straps, but on the runway, the models carried them like clutches. In March 2026, Marie Claire described the silky style as "a fancier version of the cotton dust bags that come with a new pair of shoes."

Charli D&#039;amelio carried the Prada Wish Silk Duchesse Pouch before it became the Lyst Index&#039;s &amp;quot;hottest&amp;quot; product

In Feb. 2026, Charli D'Amelio became one of the first fashion girls to style the Prada Wish Silk Duchesse Pouch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charli D'Amelio and Carey Mulligan became some of the first stars to style the effortlessly chic clutch. At Prada's Fall 2026 show, the influencer went with the gray "Hematite" hue to match her smoky-hued barn jacket, while the "Ivy Green" pigment added a pop of color to the actor's black-and-white look.

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Carey Mulligan carried the Prada Wish Silk Duchesse Pouch before it became the Lyst Index&#039;s &amp;quot;hottest&amp;quot; product

Carey Mulligan arrived at the Prada show with the same pouch, just in green.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchesse Pouch is "a simple, elegant expression of the brand’s appeal, but the bigger draw is the idea of Prada itself—an aesthetic and a sensibility people want to engage with," Lyst shared in the press release.

In May, Hunter Schafer proved it was the perfect pick for a 2026 Met Gala after-party. So much so, she sported the same lemon "Topaz" shade at a private Prada fête later in June—and paired it with the fashion house's yellow Fall 2026 boots.

Hunter Schafer carried the Prada Wish Silk Duchesse Pouch before it became the Lyst Index&#039;s &amp;quot;hottest&amp;quot; product

Hunter Schafer sported the yellow Prada Pouch at a Prada party in NYC.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the weeks leading up to the Prada Pouch's induction into the Lyst Hall of Fame, the endorsements just kept coming. At the brand's Spring 2027 show on Sept. 22, Alexa Chung arrived in a periwinkle pencil skirt, a red cardigan, and the Prada purse in "Sky Blue." Much like the runway models, the London girl gripped its glossy, zipper-free closure like a Ziploc bag.

Alexa Chung carried the Prada Wish Silk Duchesse Pouch before it became the Lyst Index&#039;s &amp;quot;hottest&amp;quot; product

Alexa Chung showcased the silky Prada Pouch at the Spring 2027 show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast forward to Oct. 16, and Elsa Hosk elevated her pale blue pajama set (courtesy of her holiday collection with Eberjay) with the Prada Pouch in the same icy shade as Chung. Suddenly, her take on the pajama dressing trend turned runway-ready.

This wasn't the supermodel's first drawstring-style design from Prada, though. Four months ago, she posted photos of the purse in the mossy green color on her Instagram Story.

Elsa Hosk carried the Prada Wish Silk Duchesse Pouch before it became the Lyst Index&#039;s &amp;quot;hottest&amp;quot; product

Elsa Hosk posed for her Instagram followers in a blue pajama set and the matching Prada Pouch.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Judging by the successful year Prada's Wish Silk Duchesse Pouch is having, I suspect it'll stick around for the rest of 2026—and beyond. While you await the purse's arrival in another celeb's accessories collection, shop the other shades (and similar silhouettes) below.

Shop the Pouch Trend Inspired by Prada

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.