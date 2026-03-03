Despite the heaps of vintage Dior in Emily Ratajkowski's closet, she's been absent from the label's front row for nearly a decade. On March 3, nine years after her last invite arrived—to then-creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's Spring 2018 show—she finally ended her hiatus in Dior by Jonathan Anderson selects.

Last weekend, Ratajkowski dusted off her modeling shoes for Demna's debut runway show at Gucci. By Tuesday, she jetted from Milan to Paris Fashion Week, simultaneously putting her spectator cap back on. Photographers captured a pre-show EmRata outside the greenhouse-turned-catwalk Dior Venue, dressed in a full-coverage, minimalist set.

Emily Ratajkowski arrived at the Dior Fall 2026 show in the antithesis of last week's Gucci runway look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Look 41 from Dior's Pre-Fall 2026 show became her plus-one. Stark white satin wrapped halter-style around her neck, before meeting as two voluminous bows behind her mid-thighs. Pleated black trousers—a slightly slimmer silhouette compared to the Pre-Fall pair—grounded the otherwise romantic top in relatability. Ratajkowski's straight-leg hems weren't nearly as long as they appeared in the Pre-Fall 2026 look book. That way, her matching croc-embossed heels earned a proper close-up.

In the aforementioned look book, the Pre-Fall model carried an extra-large messenger bag atop the top's silk shoulder. (The metallic silver shoulder strap boasted Dior's emblem in all caps.) Since Ratajkowski wasn't in mom mode at the Dior presentation, she likely didn't need a bottomless bag. Instead, the My Body author packed only her essentials into a black leather clutch that read more wallet than purse. Ratajkowski's finishing touch? Blink-and-you'll-miss-them hoops, which traded places with the model's bow-shaped drop earrings.

A model wore Ratajkowski's set in the Dior Pre-Fall 2026 look book. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It seems Ratajkowski is proving just how versatile an It-girl she is this Fashion Month: Her Dior and Gucci Fall 2026 looks couldn't be more different. On Feb. 27, Ratajkowski joined a slew of celebrity models in Look 71's micro-mini party dress. She looked straight from a circa-1993 fashion week after-party in a silver rhinestone-covered mini. Its spaghetti-slim straps, U-shaped neckline, and thigh-grazing skirt stuck to her like second skin. Gucci even bedazzled her sleek stilettos and going-out bag to match.

Last week, Ratajkowski walked Gucci's Fall 2026 runway in an entirely different dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is this a reunion for Ratajkowski and Dior, the Fall 2026 season could call her back to the Paris Fashion Week runway. It's been a long time coming: Courrèges's Fall 2023 show marked her most recent Parisian walk. If Ratajkowski is anything like fellow model-turned-entrepreneur Bella Hadid, she's keeping her PFW schedule under lock and key until her next outing.