Emily Ratajkowski Trades an Itty-Bitty Gucci Dress for a Full-Coverage Dior Fashion Show Outfit
There's a night-and-day difference between her Milan and Paris luggage.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Despite the heaps of vintage Dior in Emily Ratajkowski's closet, she's been absent from the label's front row for nearly a decade. On March 3, nine years after her last invite arrived—to then-creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's Spring 2018 show—she finally ended her hiatus in Dior by Jonathan Anderson selects.
Last weekend, Ratajkowski dusted off her modeling shoes for Demna's debut runway show at Gucci. By Tuesday, she jetted from Milan to Paris Fashion Week, simultaneously putting her spectator cap back on. Photographers captured a pre-show EmRata outside the greenhouse-turned-catwalk Dior Venue, dressed in a full-coverage, minimalist set.
Look 41 from Dior's Pre-Fall 2026 show became her plus-one. Stark white satin wrapped halter-style around her neck, before meeting as two voluminous bows behind her mid-thighs. Pleated black trousers—a slightly slimmer silhouette compared to the Pre-Fall pair—grounded the otherwise romantic top in relatability. Ratajkowski's straight-leg hems weren't nearly as long as they appeared in the Pre-Fall 2026 look book. That way, her matching croc-embossed heels earned a proper close-up.
In the aforementioned look book, the Pre-Fall model carried an extra-large messenger bag atop the top's silk shoulder. (The metallic silver shoulder strap boasted Dior's emblem in all caps.) Since Ratajkowski wasn't in mom mode at the Dior presentation, she likely didn't need a bottomless bag. Instead, the My Body author packed only her essentials into a black leather clutch that read more wallet than purse. Ratajkowski's finishing touch? Blink-and-you'll-miss-them hoops, which traded places with the model's bow-shaped drop earrings.
It seems Ratajkowski is proving just how versatile an It-girl she is this Fashion Month: Her Dior and Gucci Fall 2026 looks couldn't be more different. On Feb. 27, Ratajkowski joined a slew of celebrity models in Look 71's micro-mini party dress. She looked straight from a circa-1993 fashion week after-party in a silver rhinestone-covered mini. Its spaghetti-slim straps, U-shaped neckline, and thigh-grazing skirt stuck to her like second skin. Gucci even bedazzled her sleek stilettos and going-out bag to match.
Not only is this a reunion for Ratajkowski and Dior, the Fall 2026 season could call her back to the Paris Fashion Week runway. It's been a long time coming: Courrèges's Fall 2023 show marked her most recent Parisian walk. If Ratajkowski is anything like fellow model-turned-entrepreneur Bella Hadid, she's keeping her PFW schedule under lock and key until her next outing.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.