Paige DeSorbo and Victoria Beckham go way back. "I have a friendship bracelet with Victoria Beckham," she tells me hours before making her Paris Fashion Week debut. It's not Taylor Swift-style beads spelling "Posh Spice 4ever," though. Rather, it's a fashion girl's friendship bracelet: a silver arm cuff DeSorbo wore to a Victoria Beckham Beauty event last year.

Turns out, Beckham had been searching for a similar style. DeSorbo "obviously" took hers off and gave it to Beckham. Weeks later, the pop star-turned-designer wrote her a thank-you note, gifted with a box of Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Cut to Fashion Month: DeSorbo earned a spot on the Victoria Beckham Spring 2026 show's guest list, no doubt because of her generous bracelet-swapping. "That's my friend—I'm so proud of her collection," teases the Giggly Squad co-host, with a coy, Glinda-ish toss of her hair.

The day before Beckham's latest fashion show, DeSorbo made a showroom pit-stop before joining Eva Longoria and Sofia Vergara in the front row. It was even more elegant than she expected. Everything, from the crown molding to the floor-to-ceiling French doors, felt "very Victoria Beckham."

She could've gone the Posh Spice route with a little black dress, platform pumps, and a choker. The in-studio team filled a clothing rack with the silky gowns we know and love Beckham for—likely inspired by DeSorbo's "feminine, girly style." But when she walked into "the little town" that is Beckham's showroom, DeSorbo "wanted to do something that's not the norm" instead.

Her ultimate gray-on-gray suit was certainly unexpected. "I may not wear this outfit in real life, but it's very fashion week," she says.

After the fitting, a stylist-less DeSorbo—plus her longtime assistant—waved goodbye to their host with an oversize shopping bag in tow. Inside the tote was a modern-day Beckham look, starring stirrup pants. She realizes the horse girl staple could be old news in mere months, but she unapologetically loves trends.

"I never get down on myself [or ask] why I wore that, because I know I loved it [at the time]," DeSorbo says. "My daughter could look back at this article in 25 years and say, 'Where are those stirrups?'"

DeSorbo's first piece was a knitted dickey, which acted in lieu of the traditional button-down. Its ultra-cropped turtleneck peeked out from underneath an oversize blazer, also in light gray. Flared sleeves revealed the dickey's fingerless gloves. She paired it with pleated "work pants," except each hem encircled the underside of her peep-toe mules.

Beckham also loaned DeSorbo her accessories, including the $1,150 dark brown Victoria Clutch. Its geometric paneling emphasized the structured shape of her blazer. Diamond stud earrings were her only sparklers. "I'll keep it simple with [jewelry] I own, because I really want all of Victoria's pieces to shine."

DeSorbo's pre-show ritual was as relaxed as it gets. "I don't feel like fashion week is ever a work thing, because it's such an honor to get invited," a hotel robe-clad DeSorbo gushes, living her "Paige In Paris" dreams. "It truly is dress-up for grown ups. I feel like a little girl being here," especially with her mom as her plus-one.

Makeup artist Taylor Fitzgerald and hair stylist Mitchell Ramazon have been on DeSorbo's team for years, so she opted out of a beauty mood board. Clearly, she trusts them—they took her mom to dinner the night prior, while DeSorbo Zoomed into business meetings. The morning of the show, Ramazon sectioned her hair in a deep side part—think Beckham circa-2003—and curled the front strands toward her face.

Fitzgerald followed Ramazon's lead, giving DeSorbo a nude lip, bronze eyeshadow, and an itty-bitty wing with Victoria Beckham beauty products. The rosy-mauve No. 2 "changed my life," she says.

While DeSorbo says she dressed herself for the Victoria Beckham show, her frequent stylist, Maren Taylor, believes the celebrity and brand are a perfect fit.

"You'll never see a VB look that doesn't have a cool waistline, collar, or something that makes [me] say, 'That's so Victoria Beckham,'" Taylor tells me over email. "In the same way, I am constantly saying, 'That's so Paige.'"

Photographer Tomás Herold | Makeup Artist Taylor Fitzgerald | Hair Stylist Mitchell Ramazon