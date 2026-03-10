Gillian Anderson Pairs Her Miu Miu Runway Debut With an Argyle Sweater Trend Test-Drive
She's already got the model off-duty look down.
Full-time runway models can sneak past the paparazzi after a fashion show. Celebrities like Gillian Anderson, on the other hand, can't fly under-the-radar as easily. After her runway debut in Miu Miu's Fall 2026 show, Anderson made a not-so sneaky, post-show exit. Perhaps her colorful take on the argyle sweater trend gave her away.
The Sex Education star first sat in a front row as early as Gucci's Fall 1997 runway. Still, she didn't ditch her spectator hat until March 10, 2026, when Miuccia Prada bestowed upon Anderson the honor of closing Miu Miu's 66-look show. "Surprise," Anderson wrote on Instagram Stories, alongside the flirty "wink" emoji.
Anderson helped Miu Miu initiate a naked dressing "vibe shift" (as fashion features editor Emma Childs called it) in a nude sheath. Below its square neckline—and peach-colored, peekaboo bralette—the front profile boasted hundreds of gold and silver sequins. It was a clear manifestation of Prada's standout show note: "garments embrace the body." To finish, Anderson's brown high-vamp heels blended in with the mossy grass-turned-catwalk.Article continues below
Once Anderson retreated backstage, she changed out of nearly every Miu Miu design apart from her noughties-coded comb headband. From there, she bundled up in moody neutrals, including a navy-and-red take on the argyle sweater trend. Contrasting diamonds cascaded from the navy turtleneck down to the hem—a subtle endorsement of Spring 2026's rising tomato color trend.
She paired the spring knit with anti-preppy, black skinny jeans, tucked into distressed moto boots. A shoulder-padded, navy blue coat married the contrasting aesthetics together with ease. It signaled quite a stark shift from the crinkly blazers, leather jackets, and fur-trimmed windbreakers shown on the runway just minutes prior, though.
If you can believe it, Miu Miu has yet to reach Anderson's red carpet clothing rack. The Fall 2026 show doubled as her first time wearing Miu Miu in public, let alone on the sartorial world's stage. Still, the Want author looked every bit a runway regular.
Anderson rehearsed for this moment on L'Oréal Paris's unofficial runway last September. Her silver Saiid Kobeisy Fall 2025 gown stole the show at the Paris Fashion Week-adjacent fête. After watching runway shows for the past 30 years, let's hope Anderson's switch from guest-to-model is a permanent one. She already has the post-show prowess to start (or revive) street style trends.
