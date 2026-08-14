Everyone Else Can Quit—Hailey Bieber Has Been Quietly Curating Fashion's Best Flip-Flops Collection

Hailey Bieber's ever-expanding flip-flops collection puts my single pair of thong sandals to shame. This summer, while I walked almost 100,000 steps on J.Crew slides, Bieber divided her step-and-repeats among almost 10 different flip-flops from fashion's biggest names like The Row and Toteme, as well as more emerging labels like A.Emery and Jude.

Sandals with V-shaped straps have been stuck to her soles since early 2025. For some celebrities, Jennifer Lawrence and Zoë Kravitz included, The Row's now-iconic Dune Sandal started their flip-flop fixation. But Bieber didn't debut the $750 best-sellers until March 29, 2025, one week after she already broke in Toteme's Leather Flip-Flops. By my (unscientific) count, the kitten heels have completed almost 30 of her street style looks.

Back in June 2025, Hailey Bieber styled the flip-flops trend with a trench coat and trousers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Once the Totemes survived Bieber's Coachella test (they came out unscathed), she likely knew she could style the summer essential anywhere. So, more thong sandals from The Row, as well as more affordable options from Zara's sister brand, Massimo Dutti, and Australian label A.Emery started to trickle onto her shoe rack.

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After a year of maintaining her pro-flip-flop status, the Rhode founder's take on the heeled sub-trend stood twice as tall. The Row's sold-out, 3.5-inch Sacha Sandals kept up appearances at the 2026 World Cup, the Knicks championship game, and date nights with her husband, Justin Bieber.

Until Bieber started styling the It shoes on repeat, I assumed one all-purpose pair could finish all of my flip-flop outfits. I was wrong. Ahead, get to know (and shop) some of her exact thong sandals.

Hailey Bieber's Toteme Heeled Flip-Flops

The Toteme flip-flops are stuck to Bieber's soles like glue. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Meet the shoes that started it all: Toteme's Leather Heeled Flip-Flops, which have actually grown in value since earning Bieber's endorsement. (Last summer, they were $520. Now, they retail for $560.) For one of their first trips to New York City, the kitten heels shared the spotlight with a timeless black tank top, polka-dot capri pants, and The Row's Cecily Bag.

Hailey Bieber's The Row Dune Flip-Flops

Bieber reserves her comfort-first flip-flops for after Pilates classes. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Flip-flops are the perfect casual shoe for a post-Pilates errand run—Bieber's Dune Sandals from The Row just happened to be $750. Since her exact color combination, black straps with beige rubber soles, isn't available anymore, pair yoga pants and a windbreaker with the equally popular black-and-red option. (The latter features one of summer 2026's leading color combinations, after all.)

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Hailey Bieber's The Row City Flip-Flops

Bieber's City Flip-Flops are similar to a more wallet-friendly find. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Last fall, The Row's City Flip-Flops became a hot ticket item as fast as their rubber predecessor. Kendall Jenner and Bieber sampled the black leather slides around the same time, wearing them with athleisure, simple sundresses, and more model off-duty uniforms. Here, Bieber elevated the $890 shoes with an office-ready cropped trench coat, flared trousers, and The Row's Henri Bag.

Hailey Bieber's A.Emery Kinto Flip-Flops

Bieber's A.Emery flip-flops channel The Row City sandals for less. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Yes, Bieber's flip-flop collection got a high-priced start, but now, she's dipping her toe into wallet-friendly finds. Earlier this summer, Bieber sourced A.Emery (an Australian brand beloved by Taylor Swift, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Olivia Culpo) for the $200 Kinto Sandal. Square-toe soles, thicker straps, and the democratic price tag prove they're different enough to warrant another purchase.

Hailey Bieber's The Row Sacha Flip-Flops

With The Row Sachas, Bieber can dress up the flip-flops trend with ease. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 3.5-inch-tall stilettos on The Row's Sacha Sandals didn't stop Bieber from declaring them her new go-to flip-flops. She's worn the heeled sandals with everything, from lingerie slip dresses to denim trends, but they show no signs of wear and tear. With multiple appearances on L.A.'s street style scene, maybe Bieber influenced Kaia Gerber and Jenner to board the Sacha Sandal bandwagon, too.

Hailey Bieber's Massimo Dutti Flip-Flops

Bieber's taste in flip-flops is evolving, most recently toward hybrid styles. (Image credit: Backgrid)

For her second foray into wallet-friendly flip-flops, Bieber went shopping at Zara's sister brand, Massimo Dutti. The $180 sandals, which landed the No. 6 spot on Lyst's quarterly "hottest products" ranking, traveled from Beverly Hills to Seoul, Korea with her. Bieber initially styled the cross between wedges and kitten heels in black, but before long, she showcased the creamy white color alongside a black athleisure look.

Hailey Bieber's Jude Flip-Flops

Bieber shared her new pyramid-heeled flip-flops with her Instagram followers. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

At this point in her thong sandal styling journey, Bieber is stepping outside of her silhouette comfort zone. For a recent Instagram story, she wore the baseball tee trend with the Gap x Hailey Bieber jeans and the Rooty Sandal from French footwear brand Jude. From the front, they appeared as classic heels. This was proven wrong when, in true supermodel style, she made sure to flaunt the striking pyramid-shaped stilettos from the side.

TOPICS Hailey Bieber