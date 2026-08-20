Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Proved Colorblocking Can Be a Couple's Trend

It's been six months since rumors started swirling around the reported romance of Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi. Yet, the fashion couple's closets have already synced. On August 19, Jenner and Elordi served a masterclass in wearing Fall 2026's colorblocking trend, which, in this fashion writer's eyes, is as serious as exchanging house keys.

Two months after the paparazzi spotted the A-listers boarding a flight in Australia, they resurfaced outside Cipriani, an Italian restaurant in London beloved by Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Victoria Beckham, and more. Aligned on the smart-casual dress code, Jenner and Elordi started their off-duty outfits with white T-shirts. While the supermodel threw a button-down in trendy cobalt blue over the cropped tee, her rumored boyfriend tested the windbreaker trend in a cool-toned forest green color. Both took to dark bottoms—Jenner in black trousers and Elordi in indigo-blue jeans—and sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi tested the colorblocking trend during their London date night. (Image credit: GOFF)

Their footwear set the two apart. While the Oscar nominee sported low-profile sneakers from Celine, Jenner re-wore her hybrid wedge heels from The Row. Both of the VIPs are Chanel bag collectors, but Elordi left his quilted Mini Messenger at home. So, all eyes went to Jenner's burgundy Matthieu Blazy-era Maxi Flap Bag, which I would love to see Elordi borrow on their next outing.

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While Jenner and Elordi were style setters in their own right before they started stepping out together, they are already bringing out the best in each other fashion-wise. They also appear to share the same taste in Fall 2026's biggest color trends—cobalt blue, burgundy, forest green—as seen on the runways of Balenciaga, Polo Ralph Lauren, Loewe, Nina Ricci, and more.

A model tested the colorblocking trend on the Balenciaga Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Loewe paired cobalt blue and black on the Fall 2026 runway, just like Jenner. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Forest green and indigo denim appeared on Balenciaga's fall runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Polo Ralph Lauren debuted a forest green trench coat, too. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It's difficult to believe Jenner and Elordi are entering their first fall fashion circuit together. Their effortlessly cool couple style could have fooled me—they coordinate like they're celebrating another anniversary soon. Fingers crossed Jenner and Elordi are curating their next London looks as we speak. Selfishly, my fiancé and I could use some fresh style inspiration for fall. In the meantime, we'll be shopping similar colorblocking co-ords below.

Shop the Colorblocking Trend Inspired by Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi

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TOPICS Kendall Jenner