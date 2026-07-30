Styling Flip-Flops With Jeans Is Hailey Bieber's Thing—Other VIPs Wear These Summer Flats Trends Instead

Wherever Hailey Bieber's Gap jeans go, the flip-flops trend follows. But when Kaia Gerber or Zendaya style summer denim, don't expect them to follow suit in open-toe shoes. This year, Hollywood's most stylish stocked up on warm-weather flats, leaving pedicure-forward sandal trends behind them.

While Bieber rotated between her favorite kitten heel and sky-high flip-flops, other VIPs held down the flats fort in closed-toe styles that will remain in rotation through winter. Gigi Hadid wore the soft loafers trend with everything, but especially sky blue denim; Zendaya's baggy jeans and Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Flats proved they're a match made in freaky shoe heaven; and Gerber stayed loyal to the ballet flats she designed with French footwear brand Repetto.

Don't expect Bieber to retire jeans and flip-flops outfits anytime soon. (Seriously, the uniform even starred in her Gap campaign.) However, if you have ballet flat separation issues or your pedicure could use a touch-up, you can still style denim The It Girl Way: by studying and shopping the summer flats trends below.

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Gigi Hadid's Summer Jeans and Loafers

Gigi Hadid's exact soft loafers are sold-out, but her jeans are ripe for the shopping. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Toward the end of spring 2026, Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lawrence, and Gigi Hadid made the soft loafers trend a must-have for fashion-forward New Yorkers. Hadid, for one, didn't hibernate ruched high-vamp slippers for summer. Days before the 2026 Met Gala, her beloved burgundy pair from Miu Miu matched the nostalgic feel of her striped Guest In Residence top and flared Frame jeans.

Zendaya's Summer Jeans and Tabi Ballet Flats

Zendaya traded Christian Louboutins for Tabi ballet flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Maison Margiela Tabis are right next to Christian Louboutins on Zendaya's press tour packing list. Before The Odyssey, she saved spots in her luggage for two pairs from the brand, including split-toe loafers and matching ballet flats. The actress's velvet plum purple ballerinas embarked on their own epic journey, appearing beneath plenty of light-wash denim looks.

Kendall Jenner's Summer Jeans and The Row Loafers

Kendall Jenner went full minimalist mode in straight-leg jeans and loafers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner traded the soft loafers trend for The Row's sold-out Canal style, which features more structured soles and black leather toe boxes. By pairing the loafers with cigarette jeans, a black bowling bag, and the perfect white tee, Jenner looked fresh from a '90s J.Crew catalog.

Dakota Johnson's Summer Jeans and High-Vamp Flats

Dakota Johnson's high-vamp flats elevated her tank top and denim duo. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If Dakota Johnson could've attended Taylor Swift's wedding with high-vamp flats as her plus-one, I believe she would've. The summer 2026 shoe trend rarely leaves her side. Just last week, Phoebe Philo's Gathered Flats (beloved by Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, Bieber, and more) elevated her Levi's jeans.

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Kaia Gerber's Summer Jeans and Block-Heel Ballet Flats

Kaia Gerber's Repetto ballet flats still look good as new. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kaia Gerber's denim collection gives Bieber some competition, at least where the sheer amount of shades and silhouettes are concerned. However, for each jeans outfit, Gerber returns to the Kaia Ballet Flats from her recent collaboration with Repetto.

The black suede style has everything you know and love about the classic ballet flats—including rounded toes and bow-tied vamps—but with distinct block heels. Since they stand less than 0.8 inches tall, yes, the shoes are still considered ballet flats. Itty-bitty heels can't hurt when you're sporting something as striking as the Chanel Maxi Flap Bag.