Grace Gummer delivered a standout portrayal of JFK JR.'s sister, Caroline Kennedy, in Love Story. Clearly, trophy-worthy performances run in the family: Meryl Streep is her mom. She also acquired Streep's affinity for fashion storytelling. On April 29, Gummer sampled the cerulean blue color trend made famous by her mom's monologue in The Devil Wears Prada.

As Love Story began making its case for Emmy Award nominations at Wednesday's "For Your Consideration" event, it also brought the show's cast back to the red carpet—right where Gummer belongs. Stylist Nicky Campbell traded the actress's previous '90s minimalism looks for a cerulean Colleen Allen set.

Grace Gummer's matching set would make her pro-cerulean blue mom proud. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On top, she wore nothing but an elongated, carpet-grazing coat, featuring a funnel neck and cascading hook-and-eye closures. Then, matching trousers emerged from beneath the jacket's waist-high slit. (It marked quite a vibrant shift from the creamy Bottega Veneta matching set Gummer wore to The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in NYC.) To finish, pointy, stark white pumps broke up the blinding-blue color story.

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With the exception of gold hoop earrings, Gummer left her jewelry at home. That's custom for Colleen Allen girls, though. Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman, Rose Byrne, and Greta Lee also let the New York City designer's pieces do all the talking.

Gummer served a look, just like her mother taught her. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, The Devil Wears Prada monologue is ingrained in Gummer's family history—and her mind, probably. There's no way a color this on-the-nose was an accident.

20 years ago, her mother played Miranda Priestly and educated Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs on the origins of such a signature shade. Andy's "lumpy blue sweater" has evolved into a cultural juggernaut—shorthand for the fashion industry's power of shaping trends that trickle down from luxury magazines to the masses.

The cerulean blue sweater made history in The Devil Wears Prada. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Gummer wasn't the first family member to revive the shade for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Last month, Streep graced The Late Show With Stephen Colbert stage in a custom cerulean-blue sweater from J.Crew. Stylist Micaela Erlanger helped the label make it almost identical to the original, down to the ribbed collar, matching cuffs, and vertical, cable-knit stitching.

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Like Gummer, she took creative liberties by styling it with black trousers, Gianvito Rossi loafers, and statement glasses. Streep's late-night set was significantly more chic than Andy's corn chowder-stained sweater and plaid midi skirt.

Streep joined Stephen Colbert in a cerulean blue sweater from J.Crew. (Image credit: ©2026 CBS Broadcasting)

The exact Devil Wears Prada knit remains safe in the archives, but Gummer and Streep are proof the hue has aged beautifully. Cerulean isn't to be confused for cobalt blue or cool blue, similar spring trends just a few tints away on the color wheel. Cobalt reads more royal blue, while cerulean could be color-matched to the sky—just in case Streep's other daughters, Mamie Gummer and Louisa Jacobson, need some help. There's plenty of time to continue the family's cerulean streak.