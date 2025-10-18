Hailey Bieber Channels the '90s in a Little Black Dress and Saint Laurent Slingbacks
She celebrated a decade of Kylie Cosmetics with spaghetti straps and a leg split.
Hailey Bieber has a penchant for vintage fashion, and can regularly be found resurrecting chic '90s outfits. To celebrate a decade of Kylie Cosmetics, Bieber joined a plethora of celebrities in Los Angeles on Friday, October 17, opting to wear a little black dress and Saint Laurent slingbacks to the party.
The Rhode founder was photographed arriving at Kylie Jenner's party wearing a little black dress with a fitted bodice, a drop-waist belt, thin spaghetti straps, and a thigh-high leg split.
Bieber accessorized the classic LBD with Saint Laurent's Amalia Slingbacks, which feature a pointed-toe and retail for $2,050.
Bieber—who is styled by Dani Michelle—was far from the only famous face supporting Kylie Cosmetics's all-important anniversary. Kylie and Hailey were joined by Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Jen Atkin, Khloé Kardashian, Mario Dedivanovic, Kris Jenner, and many others.
In contrast to Bieber's LBD, Kylie arrived at her party wearing a skintight baby pink latex dress, which she accessorized with $1,195 Amina Muaddi Barbara Leather-Trimmed Lace Pumps.
In honor of the iconic milestone, Kylie shared on Instagram, "you're the reason my biggest cosmetic dreams came true, and I wouldn't be here...10 years later! without your support."
Whether you're a fan of Bieber's classic black dress, or you prefer a little latex, the Kylie Cosmetics anniversary party appears to have been a smorgasbord of style inspiration.
