Jacob Elordi's Rare Nike x Jacquemus Sneakers Confirm He's My Surprise Fall Style Muse

A sneak peek at my Instagram timeline would reveal I don't usually follow men for outfit inspiration. Why would I, when Zendaya, Kaia Gerber, and Dakota Johnson are right there? But when Jacob Elordi graces the internet with his presence, all of my principles go out the window.

My sartorial hall pass was photographed on October 20, during the New York leg of his press tour for Frankenstein. Elordi was impossible to miss once again, but not just because he's 6'5". His bright red sneakers gave him away. The fashion girl (well, guy) styled month-old sneakers from Nike's collaboration with Jacquemus.

Meet the Moon Shoes: circa-1972 trainers with that slim, vintage charm you know and love. Elordi chose the popular University Red colorway, featuring spiked gum-sole treads. The structured top line typically seen on Nike V2Ks was nowhere to be found. Instead, ruched openings "blended its track-racer origins with a modern, ballet aesthetic," according to the Nike site. So, technically, Elordi endorsed the ballet sneaker trend.

Jacob Elordi's latest look, starring Nike x Jacquemus sneakers, joined my mood board immediately. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Nike's co-founder Bill Bowerman presented the Moon Shoes at the 1972 U.S. Olympics Trials. However, they've remained unmanufactured—until now. Simon Porte Jacquemus' fourth collection with Nike brought the $180 collector's item to life. To no surprise, they sold out in minutes. The only way to track down the Elordi's Moon Shoes? Through the resale market, for upwards of $230. (Judging by their previous collaborations, a restock is in the works.)

Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe Sneaker $239 at StockX

Now, a moment for the rest of Elordi's off-duty outfit. He kept up the Americana color story with a blue crewneck, layered over a white tank top. A L.A. Dodgers baseball cap was a perfect shade match to his sweatshirt. Light-wash jeans—in a rising straight-leg silhouette—filled the space between his pullover and sneakers.

It wouldn't be a proper Elordi look without a man purse, a trend he's pioneered in spades. This time, he carried a woven bag from Bottega Veneta. It appears to be the new Large Campana model, which would set you back $6,200. The entire tote, from the singular built-in strap to the curved gusset, was made of chocolate Intrecciato leather.

Whether he's traveling, shopping, or posing with fans, Elordi will always style four-figure designer bags with enviable shoes. As a brand ambassador, he's loyal to Bottega Veneta bags and sneakers. But Valentino clutches with Converse Chuck Taylors won him over, too. If I didn't already adore Elordi for his acting chops and suave disposition, his closet would certainly make me a fan.

