Zendaya and Tom Holland's Rare Date Night Looks Coordinate Adidas Sneakers to Minimalist Flats
The trend is inspiring couples from coast to coast.
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Much like their relationship (and newly-minted marriage), Zendaya and Tom Holland's sleek couple style is reserved for their eyes only. The power couple hasn't gone public with their date night looks since October 2024. But this weekend, Zendaya and Holland slipped on their respective It shoes—slingback, minimalist flats and Adidas sneakers—and rejoined L.A.'s street style scene.
Days before Zendaya shifted into full The Drama press tour mode, the newlyweds enjoyed a fashion-forward dinner with friends. The dress code? Coordinating black-and-white spring sets, starting with Z in a boat-neck long-sleeve. At first glance, her bridal white, ultra-wide leg trousers seemed to be a side-slitted maxi skirt. Each lightweight leg was so billowy, it almost hid Zendaya's slingback flats from view.
Creating a half-ballet flat, half-sandal silhouette, the black patent pair included T-strap toe boxes and spaghetti-slim, slingback straps securing each heel. The flats marked a minimalist, '90s shift from her Dansko clogs-and-socks combination seen before her March 20 date. The Challengers actor's Loewe Flamenco Bag—her signature style since tying the knot—ended her color story on a four-figure note.Article continues below
Meanwhile, Holland dressed down ever-so-slightly in a striped, black-and-white T-shirt and dark blue chino pants. Then, he laced up the fashion guy equivalent to Z's timeless flats: Adidas sneakers. White stitching against the navy trainers' suede uppers suggested they're Spezials from Adidas's Feb. 2025 collaboration with Sporty & Rich. The $130 slim sneakers featured the same neutral gumsoles and striped sidewall trios as Sambas on Zendaya's shoe rack. The navy-and-white color combination makes them trickier to track down, though.
Zendaya and Holland aren't as active a fashion couple as say, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz. But on the off chance they do step out, trust they'll wear coordinating colors. Two Mays ago, the A-listers were seen after Holland's performance of Romeo and Juliet in matching, all-black attire. Zendaya held down the method dressing fort in a Shakesperean Vivienne Westwood Spring 2023 gown, while Holland paired a classic Prada T-shirt with high-rise trousers.
Six months later, Zendaya and Holland traded black for burgundy during an unexpected New York City date night. Holland led the way in a merlot-colored tee and black pants, but Zendaya's custom Louis Vuitton dress stole the show. Every element—including the triangular bust, monochrome belt, and column skirt—was crafted from silky-smooth leather.
If Zendaya and Holland's couple style is this powerful at a laidback L.A. dinner, I can't wait to see their (hopefully) joint step-and-repeats on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day red carpet. Until then, join me (and my fiancé) in shopping the Zendaya and Holland-inspired minimalist flats and sneakers below.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.