Much like their relationship (and newly-minted marriage), Zendaya and Tom Holland's sleek couple style is reserved for their eyes only. The power couple hasn't gone public with their date night looks since October 2024. But this weekend, Zendaya and Holland slipped on their respective It shoes—slingback, minimalist flats and Adidas sneakers—and rejoined L.A.'s street style scene.

Days before Zendaya shifted into full The Drama press tour mode, the newlyweds enjoyed a fashion-forward dinner with friends. The dress code? Coordinating black-and-white spring sets, starting with Z in a boat-neck long-sleeve. At first glance, her bridal white, ultra-wide leg trousers seemed to be a side-slitted maxi skirt. Each lightweight leg was so billowy, it almost hid Zendaya's slingback flats from view.

Creating a half-ballet flat, half-sandal silhouette, the black patent pair included T-strap toe boxes and spaghetti-slim, slingback straps securing each heel. The flats marked a minimalist, '90s shift from her Dansko clogs-and-socks combination seen before her March 20 date. The Challengers actor's Loewe Flamenco Bag—her signature style since tying the knot—ended her color story on a four-figure note.

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Zendaya and Tom Holland walked hand-in-hand in black-and-white date night outfits. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Meanwhile, Holland dressed down ever-so-slightly in a striped, black-and-white T-shirt and dark blue chino pants. Then, he laced up the fashion guy equivalent to Z's timeless flats: Adidas sneakers. White stitching against the navy trainers' suede uppers suggested they're Spezials from Adidas's Feb. 2025 collaboration with Sporty & Rich. The $130 slim sneakers featured the same neutral gumsoles and striped sidewall trios as Sambas on Zendaya's shoe rack. The navy-and-white color combination makes them trickier to track down, though.

Adidas x Sporty & Rich Handball Spezial Suede Sneakers $152 at Farfetch

Zendaya and Holland aren't as active a fashion couple as say, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz. But on the off chance they do step out, trust they'll wear coordinating colors. Two Mays ago, the A-listers were seen after Holland's performance of Romeo and Juliet in matching, all-black attire. Zendaya held down the method dressing fort in a Shakesperean Vivienne Westwood Spring 2023 gown, while Holland paired a classic Prada T-shirt with high-rise trousers.

Back in May 2024, Holland and Zendaya matched again in all black. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Six months later, Zendaya and Holland traded black for burgundy during an unexpected New York City date night. Holland led the way in a merlot-colored tee and black pants, but Zendaya's custom Louis Vuitton dress stole the show. Every element—including the triangular bust, monochrome belt, and column skirt—was crafted from silky-smooth leather.

Fast forward to October, and burgundy was the couple's next color of choice. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Zendaya and Holland's couple style is this powerful at a laidback L.A. dinner, I can't wait to see their (hopefully) joint step-and-repeats on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day red carpet. Until then, join me (and my fiancé) in shopping the Zendaya and Holland-inspired minimalist flats and sneakers below.

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