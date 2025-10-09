Jennifer Lawrence treats her Hermès bags like Jane Birkin. She carries them often, in all conditions, and with casual outfits—even hiking sneakers.

On October 9, Lawrence Birkin-ified her new Hermès Kelly with help from a Spring 2026 bag trend and chunky Salomons fit for a hike through the Hollywood Hills. She was spotted in New York City on Thursday morning wearing all her fall favorites, starting with a five-figure Hermès Kelly. (It seems to be the Black Box Kelly Sellier 32, one of the largest Kelly models on the Hermès roster.)

Instead of handling it with care, Lawrence left the $15,000 purse entirely open, its gold-plated hardware, closure, and clochette on full display. She must have been inspired by her visit to the Dior Spring 2026 front row last week, where one-strap bags dangled open on the runway.

Jennifer Lawrence brought a Spring 2026 craze overseas with a five-figure Kelly. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence dressed down the five-figure find with black trousers, a beige calf-length coat from The Row, and a bright red scarf. To finish, she swapped her typical ballet flats for distressed Salomon hiking sneakers straight from Kendall Jenner's mountain-climbing closet.

While they may feel off-brand for Lawrence, let me assure you: She's in line with this season's fashion. Lacoste, Cecilie Bahnsen, and Bally fronted similar high-elevation styles in Fall 2025 collections. Like Lawrence, their hiking shoes and sneakers were styled with non-outdoorsy attire.

Lawrence isn't the only star hitting the hiking sneaker trail. Kylie Jenner, Saoirse Ronan, and Blackpink's Jisoo prefer them on the go, too. Even Zendaya wore a prototype of On's hiking ballet sneaker hybrid around London in August. These A-listers have yet to pair them with a Kelly, but don't count Jenner out yet.

