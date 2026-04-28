No Frankenshoe trend is too freaky for Jennifer Lawrence, especially in the sneaker department. For instance, the New York It girl can't stop, won't stop adding Mary Jane sneakers to her shoe rack. Her newest hybrid trainers may have sprinted down West Village sidewalks on April 28, but she's been repping similar styles for years.

Lawrence endorsed a rising It-shoe almost every day this month, but her sneaker trend marathon couldn't end without her favorite silhouette. The Salomon collector traded last year's hiking sneakers for Mary Janes—or rather, Marie-Jeannes, according to the French footwear label.

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted mid-NYC stroll in a new pair of Mary Jane sneakers from Salomon. (Image credit: Splash News)

Rubber, stark white soles beneath mesh, single-strapped uppers were just as supportive as Salomon's trail-proof treads. But these had elevated extras, like lush beige suede around the outer sidewalls.

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Contrary to velcro or elastic bands beloved by Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, and even Lawrence at one point, monochrome buckles also made these sneakers feel a step ahead of the rest. That way, they weren't out of place alongside a vintage, leopard-print Prada bag.

The Marie-Jeannes may be new to J.Law's spring closet, but 4.5-star customer reviews suggest they could be steps away from It-shoe status. Plus, like Lawrence, Salomon has been pro-Mary Jane sneakers for years. The brand collaborated with Sandy Liang on the first Marie-Jeannes in 2023. Then, Salomon's in-house shoe picked up where the partnership left off a year later.

Lawrence fell for Mary Jane sneakers long before Marie Claire fashion features editor Emma Childs declared they're "running laps around every other 2026 sneaker trend." She even beat Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, and Kardashian's NikeSKIMS take on the trend, when she got her hands on Wales Bonner's $600 Jewel Mary Janes last April.

Those velcro-strap sneakers kept the Oscar winner happy until she tracked down rare, black-and-white Nike Air Rift Breathes. One month later, Lawrence boarded a NYC flight in Tory Burch's velvet-embellished take on the trend. (To the untrained eye, they could've been overshadowed by her bright yellow Dior Book Tote.) Criss-cross straps set them apart from the rest of her Mary Jane sneakers.

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Now, with an ivory, almost-platform pair in her collection, it's obvious no two Mary Jane sneakers are the same. "It’s no surprise to see that, in 2026, her faith in the shoe trend hasn’t wavered—if anything, it reiterates what I've long known to be true: Lawrence’s foresight into fashion trends is right on the money," Childs tells me. The Mary Janes enthusiast is shopping just intentionally enough, while still fueling her footwear fixation.

Shop the Mary Jane Sneaker Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence